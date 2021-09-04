Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
VFW Bingo
Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Concerned Citizens
The Concerned Citizens of Eastern North Carolina will meet 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Guy Miller, a U.S. Army veteran, will discuss Afghanistan. The presentation will begin at 6:15 p.m. Arrive early to order food. Contact Karen Kozel at karenkozel@gmail.com.
Volunteer Fair
Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum,4570 County Home Road, will hold a volunteer fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday. Information about volunteer opportunities and an introductory tour of the village will be provided Call or text Trish Worthington Cobb at 252-414-2869.
‘Of Earth and Air and Rain’
The ECU School of Music will host “Of Earth and Air and Rain,” songs about the seasons of life, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The concert is free. Face coverings required. Call 328-6851.
PFLAG meeting
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Dr. Richard Baltaro will discuss COVID-19 in the context of the LGBTQ+ population. Check the PFLAG Greenville NC Facebook page to join.
Summer Shindig
The Greenville Museum of Art, 806 Evans St., will host its (End of) Summer Shindig fundraiser 6-9 p.m. on Thursday at the museum. Visit gmoa.org/events for tickets and more information.
Friends of Library
The Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library’s 30th Annual Used Book Sale will be at the Greenville Convention Center Sept. 16-19. Sept. 16 is the Members Only Sale from 6-8 p.m. Membership can be purchased or renewed at the door or at sheppardlibrary.org. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 17 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18. Sept. 19 is $5 Bag Day from noon to 3:30 p.m. Visit sheppardlibrary.org for more information.
Ballroom dancing
USA Dance of Greenville is holding ballroom dancing events 7-10 p.m. dates are Sept. 18 and Oct. 16. at the historic Turnage Theater, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. General admission is $10. No partner is needed.
Bath Fest
Historic Bath will hold the annual Bath Fest starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 18 featuring art and history as vendors line the streets while musical performances from traditional to symphonic to classic country take the stage at the Bonner House. Visit www.bathfest.com, Bath Fest on Facebook and Instagram @bathfestnc.
Symphony orchestra
The ECU Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in Wright Auditorium. The free performance will feature ECU faculty artist Douglas Moore-Monroe, clarinet. Face coverings required. Call 328-6851.
Blessing of Badges
The Interfaith Clergy Standing for Community Blessing of the Badges will take place at noon on Sept. 21 at the First Christian Church, 2810 14th St., Greenville. All are welcome.
Pitt County Fair
The Pitt County Fair will be held Sept. 21-26 at the fairgrounds, 3910 MLK Jr. Highway. The cake auction will be 7:30. p.m. Sept. 21, not at the time printed in the fair guide. Call 758-8754 for information about entries.