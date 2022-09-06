Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Bird Club
The Greenville-River Park North Bird Club is having its autumn meeting at 7 p.m. today at River Park North in the nature center, 1000 Mumford Road. Mark Berg, owner of the Wild Birds Unlimited store in Greenville, will discuss types of bird feeders, variety of bird foods, ideas for providing homes and water for birds and other aspects of making backyard havens for a variety of birds. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more info, please contact Howard at asnakeman@hotmail.com or 413-8292.
Youth theater auditions
Smiles and Frowns Playhouse will host auditions for “The 16th Annual Jefferson County Children’s Shakespeare Festival” from 5-7 p.m. today and Wednesday at Doug Mitchell Auditorium, 4354 S. Lee St., Ayden. Ages kindergarten through high school seniors are eligible to audition. Visit signupgenius.com/go/70A0D45AFA729ABFA7-auditions to sign up.
Food distribution
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264, Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 10-11:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Call 975-6944.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is held Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Day of Service and Remembrance
Wildwood Park, 3450 Blue Heron Drive, will host a Day of Service and Remembrance from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. Volunteers will work to maintain and improve the trails at the park. Bring work gloves, a water bottle, and wear long pants and closed-toed shoes. Participation is free. Call 329-4576 or email hbthompson@greenvillenc.gov.
Cypress Group
The Cypress Group of the Sierra Club will open its 2022-23 program year with its first face-to-face program in more than two years at 7 p.m. on Monday at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 131 Oakmont Drive. Liz Kalies, director of science for the N.C. Chapter of the Nature Conservancy, will discuss “Making Solar Farms Wildlife Friendly.” Kailes leads Nature Conservancy’s renewable energy efforts, which includes working on wildlife conservation with the solar industry. The program will also be available over Zoom. Visit meetup.com/Cypress-Group/ for login information.
Messages of hope
The Pitt Partners for Health Mental Health Action Team is looking for businesses and organizations in Pitt County who will display messages of hope and inspiration on their marquee between Sept. 11-17 in celebration of National Positivity Day. The campaign’s goal is to remind everyone that the community is concerned about their wel-lbeing and that they are not alone. The three messages are: “You are amazing, remember that,” “Everything that you are is enough” and “You matter more than you’ll ever know.” Participants are asked to alert Pitt Partners by calling 916-6409 or emailing tcmhlhc1@gmail.com.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club of Greenville will meet on Sept. 14 beginning with a social time at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Lane. Cost will be $20 payable at the door. Make reservations on or before Sunday by emailing newcomersclubgnc@yahoo.com.
Symphony Orchestra
The ECU Symphony Orchestra will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 in Wright Auditorium. The concert will feature Beethoven’s Symphony No. 1 in C major, opus 21, along with Georges Bizet’s Carmen Suite No. 2. Admission is free.