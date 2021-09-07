Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves sit down and take-out meals between 10:30 a.m.-noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Financial Planning in Retirement, 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Know It, Control It: Blood Pressure Management 10-11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 9.
Crafting with the Grands, 2-4 p.m. Friday. Cost: $3 per child.
Android Phone Class, 2-3 p.m. Friday.
Zumba Gold 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Friday.
Knitting and Crocheting, 2-4 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of every month.
Volunteer Fair
Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will hold a volunteer fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday. Information about volunteer opportunities and an introductory tour of the village will be provided. Call or text Trish Worthington Cobb at 414-2869 for more information.
‘Of Earth and Air and Rain’
East Carolina University School of Music will host “Of Earth and Air and Rain,” songs about the seasons of life, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings required. Call 328-6851.
PFLAG meeting
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Dr. Richard Baltaro will discuss COVID-19 in the context of the LGBTQ+ population. Check the PFLAG Greenville NC Facebook page to join. Contact info@greenvillepflag.org.
Summer Shindig
The Greenville Museum of Art, 806 Evans St., will host its (End of) Summer Shindig fundraiser 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. Visit gmoa.org/events for tickets and more information.
Ayden-Grifton reunion
The Ayden-Grifton High School Class of 1976 will hold a reunion on Friday evening in Grifton. For details, please send an email to agclassof76@gmail.com”
Operation Sunshine
A drive-through meal fundraiser benefiting Operation Sunshine, an after school program for girls, will be held 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the facility, 1328 Chestnut St. Tickets are $10 and must be presented at pickup. Call 355-7981 or 916-7639.
Veteran flu shots
The Greenville VA Health Care Center will be hosting drive-thru flu clinics for veterans from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 11, 18 and 25 in the parking area at 401 Moye Blvd. The shot is available for all veterans registered within the Durham VA Health Care System at no cost. Masks required.
Sierra Club meets
State Rep. Kandie Smith of House District 8 will join the monthly meeting of the Cypress Group at 7 p.m. on Monday. Smith will discuss efforts to address climate change, clean air and water, and clean, renewable energy among other legislative topics. Visit www.meetup.com/Cypress-Group/ for more information and to attend the virtual meeting.
Board of Health
The Pitt County Board of Health will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, in the Ag Center conference rooms, 403 Government Circle. Contact Betsy Wallace at 902-2442 or betsy.wallace@pittcountync.gov.