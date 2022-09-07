Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Vietnam Vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 will meet Thursday at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
Food distributions
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Call 325-4162 for information.
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Call 752-6154.
Education Network Reception
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host a networking event for educators from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Harvey Hall at ECU’s Murphy Center, 100 Ficklen Drive. The Education Network Reception is a collaboration of the chamber, Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County and Pitt County Schools to strengthen the relationships between local businesses and the school system. Tickets are $30 per person or $250 to host a table of two business representatives and six teachers. Visit greenvillenc.org/events/education-network-reception/ to register or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.
Fashion on Display
Greenville Museum of Art, 802 Evans St., will host the third annual Fashion on Display fundraiser from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Thursday. The event will feature cocktails and clothing from area boutiques and accessory shops. Tickets are $40 for museum members and $50 for others. Visit gmoa.org.
Cobb Pavillion
A Ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Pavilion will take place at 1 p.m. on Thursday at 3876 S. Main St., Farmville.
Collard Festival
The Ayden Collard Festival is Friday-Saturday on West Avenue in downtown Ayden, featuring music, carnival rides, vendors and the collard eating contest. The event kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with the Chairmen of the Board taking the West Avenue stage at 7 p.m. The Eagles tribute band On The Border will close out the festival starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Ayden Art Show runs through Sunday at the Community Building at 458 Second St. Visit aydencollardfestival.com.
Children’s Health Fair
The Healthy Lives Healthy Choices Children’s Health Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. The event will feature vendors including the Pitt County Health Department, ECU Health, Dr. Croom/Mental Health, Piedmont Sickle Cell, N.C. Cooperative Extension, ECU Physicians and Pediatric Hematology/Oncology and more. The theme is “Be Hero Healthy.” There will be something for all, including parents. Contact Valarie Walker at tcmhlhc1@gmail.com.
Fall Festival
The Greenville First Free Will Baptist Church, 2426 Charles Blvd., will hold the Woman’s Auxiliary Annual Fall Festival starting at 10 a.m on Saturday. The event will feature food trucks from Keyzer’s Catering, Lickety Splitz Ice Cream and Uncle Dave’s Kettle Korn. Vendors will include Scentsy, Tastefully Simple, Plunder Design, Tupperware, One More Treasure, Pampered Chef, Tablecloths and Linens and Etosha’s Kreations. It will have a country store, crafts and more, silent and live auctions and pecans and English walnuts will be for sale. A hot dog supper will be at 4 p.m. Free parking.