Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Volunteer Fair
Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will hold a volunteer fair from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday. Call or text Trish Worthington Cobb at 414-2869 for more information.
‘Of Earth and Air and Rain’
East Carolina University School of Music will host “Of Earth and Air and Rain,” songs about the seasons of life, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Face coverings required. Call 328-6851.
PFLAG meeting
PFLAG Greenville will hold its next meeting via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Dr. Richard Baltaro will discuss COVID-19 in the context of the LGBTQ+ population. Check the PFLAG Greenville NC Facebook page to join. Contact info@greenvillepflag.org.
Summer Shindig
The Greenville Museum of Art, 806 Evans St., will host its (End of) Summer Shindig fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. Visit gmoa.org/events for tickets and more information.
Business after hours
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at CopyPro Inc., 3103 Landmark St. Register at greenvillenc.org/events/september-business-after-hours-1.
Auditions
Whirligig Stage will host auditions from noon-3 p.m. on Sept. 11-12 at Jaycee Park Center for Arts and Crafts, 2000 Cedar Lane. Performers ages 12 and older are eligible to audition for “All Together Now!” Ages 15 and older are eligible to audition for “Godspell.” Applications are also being accepted for production crew members. For more information visit whirligigstage.com or email contact@whirligigstage.com.
Friends of Library sale
The Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library’s 30th Annual Used Book Sale will be at the Greenville Convention Center on Sept. 16-19. Visit Sheppardlibrary.org for more information.
Christian music
Vagabond Mission is hosting a Community Impact Concert at 6 p.m. on Sept. 18 at GCF Church, 1407 Evans St. Christian artists Jared Emerson, Aly Aleigha, Bob Lesnefsky and Drisco Soulrap will perform. Proceeds support the mission’s youth center and provide meals and supplies to teens. Visit www.vagabondmissions.com/green-volunteer to reserve tickets. For more information call 781-910-6853.
Bath Fest
Historic Bath will hold the annual Bath Fest starting at 10 a.m. on Sept. 18 featuring art and history as vendors line the streets while musical performances from traditional to symphonic to classic country take the stage at the Bonner House. Visit www.bathfest.com, Bath Fest on Facebook and Instagram @bathfestnc.
Symphony orchestra
East Carolina University School of Music will host a free performance of the ECU Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in Wright Auditorium. Face coverings required. Call 328-6851.
Farmville Central reunion
The Farmville Central High School class of 1980 will hold its 40th reunion, delayed by one year, at 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Greenville Convention Center. Tickets are $100 per person $150 per couple. Pay with CashApp: $Farmville1980. Contact Cathy Dixon Brown at monet1213@gmail.com.
Arts of the Pamlico
Arts of the Pamlico will hold its annual meeting and a concert by the Chuck Phillips Band starting at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. Email d.torrenceaop@gmail.com to join and learn more.