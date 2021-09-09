Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today-Saturday.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Peanut workshop
The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service will hold a peanut maturity workshop at J.P. Davenport and Son shop area, 5961 U.S. 264, Pactolus, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Ayden-Grifton reunion
The Ayden-Grifton High School Class of 1976 will hold a reunion on Friday evening in Grifton. For details, please send an email to agclassof76@gmail.com.
Food distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Distributions are the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Call 325-4162 for information.
Food distribution
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, distributes bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food starting at 9:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturday. Call 752-6154.
Bookbag drive
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church is accepting donation for a bulk purchase of bookbags and supplies for students in the Pitt County Schools system through Sunday. Make checks payable to the church at 1001 Hooker Road, Greenville, 27834, or bring them to the church office. Call 756-4869.
Sierra Club meets
State Rep. Kandie Smith of House District 8 will join the monthly meeting of the Cypress Group at 7 p.m. on Monday. Smith will discuss efforts to address climate change, clean air and water, and clean, renewable energy among other legislative topics. Visit www.meetup.com/Cypress-Group/ for more information and to attend the virtual meeting.
Historical Society
The Pitt County Historical Society is sponsoring a presentation by Dr. Charlie Ewen, ECU professor of anthropology, on “Reclaiming African American Heritage in a Rural Southern Cemetery.” 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Ayden Community Building, 548 Second St. This event is cosponsored by the Ayden Historical and Arts Society and is open to the public at no charge. Public health regulations will be observed. Visit pittcountyhistoricalsociety.com/events to attend virtually. Email Andrea Norris, president of the Ayden Historical and Arts Society, at ahnorris@suddenlink.net, to tour the Ayden Museum prior to the meeting.
Pitt County Fair
The Pitt County Fair will be held Sept. 21-26 at the fairgrounds, 3910 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway. All visitors will be required to wear masks inside buildings, use hand sanitizer stations and practice social distancing. The cake auction will be 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21. Anyone with questions about it or exhibit entries is asked to contact Mary-Anne Brannon at 758-8754. Questions about livestock shows should be directed to Andy Burlingham at 902-1703. All other questions contact Ken or Phyllis Ross at 758-6916. Fair books may be picked up at the fairgrounds Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Farkas town hall
District 9 State Rep. Brian Farkas of Greenville will host his next quarterly town hall meeting at 7 p.m. on Sept. 22. The meeting will be virtual and participants can register at https://bit.ly/2WT6jwJ or by calling 919-733-5757. All are welcome to listen or ask questions.