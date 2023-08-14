...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 111 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Members of the Pitt County Girls Softball League all-stars, representing Southeast, enjoy a moment of celebration Saturday after defeating the 2022 Little League World Series champions.
Fans for the Southeast had a lot to cheer about during the series. The home team not only beat in-state rival Rowan County but also defeated last year’s champion, Southwest, before falling to Mid-Atlantic in the championship game.
From left, Julie, Pam, Brooklyn and Gary Medhus. Brooklyn Medus’ aunt and grandparents made a trip from Iowa to see her play in the Little League Softball World Series. “We watched the regionals on TV. They played so well and did so well we regretted not being in Georgia,” Pam Medus said of the decision to make the 18-hour drive. “I love this little team.”
Aaron Hines
Aaron Hines/City of Greenville
Aaron Hines/City of Greenville
Brooke Rose of the Southeast Regional team signs an autograph at Elm Street Park as family members look on.
Aaron Hines/City of Greenville
Fans turned out in large numbers for the Little League Softball World Series. Sunday's final game drew an estimated crowd of more than 3,100.
ESPN still reminds people working the Little League Softball World Series to book travel to NORTH Carolina. It is to ensure that flight selections don’t default to the larger Greenville, South Carolina.
But four seasons into a five-year agreement with Little League International to host the tournament, Greenville is establishing itself as a destination for softball fans from across the globe. The Aug. 6-13 series drew a dozen teams, four of them international squads, to Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park for a series that concluded with its first-ever championship game airing live on ABC. Over eight days of play, nearly 24,000 fans turned out for the tournament. With four games featuring hometown favorite Southeast region champions drawing more than 2,000 fans each, it’s safe to say that the series has become a big hit.