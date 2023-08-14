ESPN still reminds people working the Little League Softball World Series to book travel to NORTH Carolina. It is to ensure that flight selections don’t default to the larger Greenville, South Carolina.

But four seasons into a five-year agreement with Little League International to host the tournament, Greenville is establishing itself as a destination for softball fans from across the globe. The Aug. 6-13 series drew a dozen teams, four of them international squads, to Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park for a series that concluded with its first-ever championship game airing live on ABC. Over eight days of play, nearly 24,000 fans turned out for the tournament. With four games featuring hometown favorite Southeast region champions drawing more than 2,000 fans each, it’s safe to say that the series has become a big hit.


  