Fur-covered figures, some with blue or green faces, make Magnolia Arts Center’s next production look a lot like a popular children’s television series where people and puppets speak and sing together as if it’s an ordinary thing to do.
But “Avenue Q” is racier and more street-smart than “Sesame Street.” Don’t be fooled by the Muppet-like characters. With profanity and off-color humor, this one comes with the warning “not for little monsters.”
“I always say it’s ‘Sesame Street’ for grownups,” actor/puppeteer Richard Jordon said of the production, which opens Thursday for a nine-show run.
The musical comedy, which won a Tony Award for Best Musical in 2004, follows Princeton, a college graduate who moves into a New York apartment on Avenue Q. There, he meets a variety of characters and receives a different kind of education on topics ranging from racism to sexual orientation and pornography.
“There’s a song called ‘The Internet’s for Porn,’” Director Justin Collis said. “It’s a lot of fun and there are puppets, but it is not for children.”
“Avenue Q,” with music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx and book by Jeff Whitty, marks Collis’ directorial debut with Magnolia Arts, though he has served as music director for several shows, including “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” “Nunsense,” and “Junie B. Jones: The Musical.” Collis, a free-lance musician, was drawn to the songs of “Avenue Q” more than the story.
“When I first heard the soundtrack, I fell in love with the music,” he said. “I actually never saw it performed live and never even watched a video of it until I was up to direct it.”
The music is also what interested Megan Dixon, one of more than half a dozen cast members who will make a Magnolia Arts debut with “Avenue Q.” Dixon, who portrays Kate Monster, has been familiar with the show since she was involved in high school theater at Greene Central, though she has never been a part of an “Avenue Q” production — or any other show involving puppets.
“Music is my comfort zone,” Dixon said. “Acting’s a little outside of that, and then acting with a puppet is terrifying. But it’s really fun. It really sets this show apart from, I think, any other show I’ve ever seen.”
For Jordon, a music teacher at Belvoir Elementary who is also new to the Magnolia stage, puppets were the draw.
“It’s kind of been a dream of mine to work on ‘Sesame Street’ with puppets,” said Jordan, who has played in the pit orchestra for ECU productions but has not taken the stage since he was a student at Jacksonville High School. “The day that we first got the rehearsal puppets in, it was like Christmas.”
For Collis, that translated into expensive — puppets rent for hundreds of dollars per week — and labor intensive. No cast members, including Jordon, had any experience as puppeteers. Some practiced with oven mitts and other props until the rehearsal puppets arrived.
Show puppets, which come with as many as five costume changes, are nearly 2 feet tall, with some requiring more than one person on stage at the time to operate them.
Ayden-Grifton High School student Tyler Tyer (“Junie B. Jones”), who originally signed on to be a stage manager for the show, will act as an assistant puppeteer for some of the characters.
“I feel like after a couple of scenes, they’ll get into it and they won’t even realize we’re there,” Tyer said. “That’s what I did watching the show.”
With the exception of three actors — Thad Ale, Meghan Lanier and Laura Challender (“Nunsense”) — who portray human characters in the show, voice actors/puppeteers will be dressed in black, with an orange “Avenue Q” emblem on their T-shirts. Dixon said people who are accustomed to puppeteers being hidden from view may be surprised to see voice actors in plain view of the audience.
“We’re up there with them (the puppets). We’re visible the entire time,” she said. “There’s a level of suspension of belief that kind of goes on there. Once your eyes adjust to it, I think you really do focus on the puppets more than us.”
Having puppets belt out tunes with titles such as “It Sucks to Be Me” and “Everyone’s a Little Bit Racist” provides a unique avenue for presenting sensitive topics, Dixon said.
“There’s something so cheeky and playful and campy about puppets that really fits the medium, that really works,” she said. “People don’t just stop and sing about race or sexuality or whatever, but with puppets it kind of just fits. It looks less weird than if we were just up there doing it.”
Collis agrees.
“I feel like the producers were going for: How can we talk about subjects like race and make it relatable in different ways and make it entertaining at the same time?” he said. “That’s the whole thing. They’re using the puppets to relate all these real-life things in a comedic, funny way.”
Although he won’t be inviting any of his elementary students to watch him portray Nicky and Trekkie Monster in “Avenue Q,” Jordon said the production, in many ways, reminds him of the episodes of “Sesame Street” that he grew up watching as a child.
“I don’t think the show’s creators were setting out to do any sort of miraculous social commentary,” he said. “It’s never too gravely serious.
“Oddly, at the end of the day, everything this show does is pretty much the messages that you get from ‘Sesame Street,’” Jordon said. “It’s just told in a different way.”