Fur-covered figures, some with blue or green faces, make Magnolia Arts Center’s next production look a lot like a popular children’s television series where people and puppets speak and sing together as if it’s an ordinary thing to do.

But “Avenue Q” is racier and more street-smart than “Sesame Street.” Don’t be fooled by the Muppet-like characters. With profanity and off-color humor, this one comes with the warning “not for little monsters.”


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.