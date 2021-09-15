Seven more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Pitt County over the last week and the rate of new cases climbed for the 10th week.
A total of 129 deaths in the county were reported Tuesday on the state Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard. That’s up from 122 last Tuesday.
Five of the deaths occurred between Sept. 1-9. Dates for two were not available. At least 28 people have died in Pitt County since July 12. Officials have said the vast majority of people hospitalized with the virus have not been vaccinated.
As of Tuesday about 52 percent of the county’s population, or 93,369 people, had received at least one dose of the vaccination. Thats up 1,287 from last Tuesday’s total of 92,082. About 48 percent of the local population, or 86,109 people, was fully vaccinated, DHHS reported.
On Tuesday, the 14-day case rate jumped to 1,130 per 100,000 people, according to the DHHS dashboard. That compares to 1,029 the previous Tuesday and 853 per 100,000 people the week before that. It’s the 10th week of increases in data tracked by The Daily Reflector.
The total number of new cases over the last seven days climbed to 1,060 on Tuesday, an average of 151 cases a day. That compares to 982 cases, or 140 a day, the previous seven days, and 877 cases the week before that.
The local average topped 300 new cases a day in January before a vaccine was widely available. It fell to closer to six cases a day by June before the delta strain was prevalent.
Cases at ECU over the last week showed a downward trend, officials said, although new clusters were reported at three sorority houses and campus mail services.
“Although campus remains at an elevated risk, we appear to be moving in a better direction,” Bill Koch, associate vice chancellor of campus safety and auxiliary services said in a campus update posted Tuesday. “Case rates have been increasing since the start of the semester but are now beginning to decline.”
ECU reported Tuesday it had 149 new cases among students and nine among staff for a total of 158 over the last seven days. Thats a drop of 88 from 246 new cases over the previous seven days.
The number of quarantines also has declined from a semester high of 458 among students on and off campus on Friday to 336 on Tuesday. The number of vaccinated students on campus increased over seven days from 52 percent to 56 percent and in residence halls from 62 percent to 63 percent. The number of vaccinated employees fell to 76 percent from 77 percent.
A total of 2,100 students and staff in Pitt County Schools were under quarantine on Tuesday due to possible exposure to the virus, according to real-time data posted by the school system, up from 2,017 last Tuesday.
The schools had 344 active cases, the system reported, up from 296 this time last week.
Vidant Health reported Tuesday that 184 people were hospitalized in its facilities as of Monday, up from 169 on Monday of last week.