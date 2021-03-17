A wave of storms that pounded the Deep South is expected to begin hitting the Greenville area in force this afternoon prompting cancellation announcements for Thursday.
Forecasters on Wednesday afternoon said strong thunderstorms are likely and tornados and hail are possible when the system moves through the area between possibly between 2-8 p.m. They called the threat level moderate, which is level four of five possible threat categories.
"We have a moderate risk of severe weather for a good chunk of our area, especially Greenville and Cape Lookout south and west," Erik Haden of the weather service office in Morehead City said during an afternoon webinar.
Residents should take the threat seriously, he said. The last time storms like this approached was a decade ago.
"It's roughly 10-11 years that we have something like this ... so this is not a once every year thing, this is a once out of every 10 year type of thing in terms of concern."
A tornado outbreak in April 2011 killed at least 22 people in this state, including three young children in Wake County and 11 people in Bertie County, according to The Daily Reflector archives.
"In the past, we have many, many tornados on a moderate-risk day. In the past we've had a moderate risk day with only one tornado. Let's hope it's none this time around," Haden said.
Haden urged residents to keep handy multiple warning systems, including smart phone apps and NOAA radios, to alert them to imminent threats. He said to be sure to have at least one system set to sound an alarm loud enough to wake up one person in a residence.
He said people should find a sturdy place to weather the storms. "Know where to shelter, and nowhere is not a good place to shelter," he said. "Nowhere is mobile homes."
Pitt Community College on Wednesday announced it would close at noon today and could modify the closer as more information became available.
Pitt County Schools will operate virtually for all students in grades 6 and up including early college schools. Schools that teach pre-kindergarten through age 5 will release students at noon.
Storms Wednesday left a trail of splintered trees and damaged buildings, and still stronger ones were on the way with the potential for massive tornadoes, downpours and hail the size of tennis balls, the Associated Press reported.
Possible tornadoes knocked down trees, toppled power lines and damaged homes in the Alabama communities of Burnsville and Moundville, where power was out and trees blocked a main highway.
“Downtown Moundville got it. Some roofs and stuff got taken off houses," said Michael Brown, whose family owns Moundville Ace Hardware. and Building. “There’s a lot of trees down. I guess it had to be a tornado; it got out of here pretty fast.”
Additional damage was reported in Mississippi, where video showed an apparent tornado at Brookhaven. High winds blew down signs and trees in northeast Texas.