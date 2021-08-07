GRIFTON — The Contentnea Metropolitan Sewerage District Board of Trustees recently approved three funding resolutions to improve service and discussed the need for plant expansion.
The district provides sewer services for much of southern Pitt County, including Ayden, Grifton and Winterville. The resolutions by the board July 28 will allow CMSD to seek funding for several projects.
The first resolution allows the district to seek about $4 million in funding from the N.C. Division of Water Infrastructure for improvements to the wastewater treatment plant at 900 Wiley Gaskins Road in Grifton.
The second seeks another $4 million from the Division of Water Infrastructure. These funds would be used for improvements to the N.C. 11 force main.
The main suffered a significant break in November and a portion of it already is undergoing repairs, including an upsized line.
The cost to repair the line from the pump station to CMSD’s main treatment plant in Grifton is estimated at $10 million and would increase the line’s capacity from five million gallons per day to 10 million.
Due to the high cost, it was recommended CMSD replace the 20-inch line with a 24-inch line from Highland Boulevard to CMSD’s treatment facility. This would increase capacity to seven million gallons a day and would cost about $4 million.
With improvements being made at the pump station, it will be able to handle increased capacity currently limited by the line, CMSD Director Chuck Smithwick said.
The final resolution is to apply for an asset and inventory assessment grant. CMSD has applied for this grant previously and was unsuccessful.
“This may be a light round because everybody is getting the ARP (American Rescue Plan) money. There may not be the need to pursue grant funding,” said Will Larsen of The Wooten Company.
There is no cost to apply for the funding and CMSD is not obligated to accept it if it is awarded, Larson said.
CMSD board members also discussed the need to increase the district’s capacity and limit its obligated flows.
Ayden Town Manager Matt Livingston proposed the town use a portion of its ARP funding to help fund the expansion of the treatment plant.
“We are going to have to have (expand),” Livingston said, noting the growth and expansion in Ayden is going to place significant weight on the treatment plant’s capacity.
“I think this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us to get this amount of money,” he said.
CMSD does not qualify for ARP funding, Smithwick said.
Winterville Town Manager Terri Parker added that Winterville’s rescue plan funding already has been allocated.
“We have a large stormwater project downtown where infrastructure is failing to the point where it’s going to be dangerous if we don’t do something soon,” Parker said.
Improving the force main line from N.C. 11 to CMSD’s main treatment center in Grifton will allow for expanded capacity, Smithwick said.
Obligated flows are used to determine resources that need to be set aside for future development. These estimates are placed on CMSD’s books when new development is proposed or in the works.
The estimates top off at 80 percent, which CMSD has almost exceeded. Smithwick said that one or two new housing developments could put the sewerage district at its limit.
“We are making sure members do due diligence to remove antiquated projects,” he said.