When the world was normal, Colin Johnson, like thousands of college seniors, had landed interviews with several would-be employers.
During one interview, the immediate past-president of East Carolina University’s Student Government Association and member of the Board of Trustees, was asked if he had ever been in a situation where he wished he had known more about what he was getting into.
Johnson chuckled.
“I said, absolutely. I think I can describe that.”
Johnson, who graduated summa cum laude from ECU’s Honors College with a degree in health services management on May 8, took office amid a swirl of controversy and the resignation of Cecil Staton as chancellor. A leadership struggle followed on the Board of Trustees, and he cast a deciding vote.
The UNC Board of Governors and ECU later filed a lawsuit against Vidant Medical Center and the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, the trustees voted for an athletics fee increase that Johnson and many students opposed, and the school’s popular interim chancellor resigned after video and photographs emerged of him drinking in downtown bars and later driving away.
He said his biggest challenge came when charges were lodged against two trustees caught promising money and other support to a student they thought might succeed Johnson and back their agenda on the board.
While he was disappointed with the trustees’ actions, he was more upset when the Governance Committee of the UNC Board of Governors did not immediately recommend their dismissal.
Johnson, who grew up in Greenville before attending the N.C. School of Science and Math, said he always tried to form “positive and harmonious relationships” when advocating for students. He didn’t see value in confrontation.
“That changed for me when it came to the Board of Governors and their investigation of this issue,” he said. “It changed my medium of advocacy. There is a time for carefully crafted letters and a strongly worded petition but there is a time for a more direct form of advocacy.”
Johnson was joined by 20 student protesters when the full board of governors met. The two trustees ultimately resigned.
Still, there were moments he questioned himself, like when he learned the trustees who resigned voted to raise the athletics fees because to punish Johnson for his vote on the board leadership.
“Luckily I had an excellent support system. A team of student leaders who are as dedicated to the university as I am. I had professors and people at ECU that expressed their support for me and doing the right thing,” he said. “It inspired me at a point where I was at a low. All that support brought me back around and put things back in perspective and I had to keep fighting for what was right.”
It also reinforced the lesson that people who work together will always have disagreements, but reacting with integrity, ethics and commitment to the same cause will ultimately bring about success, he said.
“When all is said and done, I am incredibly grateful for the experience. I learned a lot,” he said. “There may be a cost to doing the right thing but it’s always worth the cost.”
Now Johnson, like most of the Class of 2020, is waiting to see what his future holds. Companies have suspended hiring decisions because of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He interviewed with a health-care technology firm that supplies physician practices with management software and technology to physician practices. He hasn’t received an official officer but has been told the company wants to hire him.
“They just can’t let me know when I’ll start. Hopefully it will be later this summer or possibly later than that,” he said.
“I’ve heard a lot of stories of seniors, especially in marketing or in contract services industries, that they had full-time offers and they’ve been rescinded,” Johnson said. “I’m fortunate to not be in that position, but it’s definitely not the ideal place to be in. I’ve described it as being in a state of anxious anticipation.
“I’m excited about the future but I’m a bit nervous that at any point that can change and it’s out of my control.”