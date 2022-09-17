Ryan Bonnett

Ryan Bonnett

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

East Carolina University’s Student Government Association will take up legislation to address drink tampering allegations at the Theta Chi fraternity, the student body president said Friday.

In response to questions after ECU’s Board of Trustee’s meeting, Ryan Bonnett said the SGA has drafted legislation addressing the fraternity but declined to provide details. He said once a final draft was finalized it would be released to the public.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 252-329-9566.