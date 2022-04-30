East Carolina University’s exiting student government president had a message for university leadership at his final Board of Trustees meeting Friday — stop recruiting to ECU and start recruiting to Greenville.
Chandler Ward, who last week transferred his seat as Student Government Association president to Ryan Bonnett, told the board he sees a need for stronger partnerships and promotions between the city and university moving forward. He experience on the Uptown Greenville Board of Directors and with local civic organizations like the Rotary Club, Ward said he’s seen a common thread in all of their operations.
“They all more or less operate around the same thing,” Ward said. “The number of ECU students on campus and, of those students, how many are retained after college working here in the local community. Sounds a lot like ECU’s goals.”
As of April 25, the university has received 21,908 new freshman applications. That is 882 less than the 22,790 received at the same time in 2021. Indeed, much of the enrollment data, including transfer applications, enrollment deposits and graduate school admits, are down. That is not necessarily a cause for alarm, staff said. Grant Hayes, the university’s interim provost, said that it is projected ECU will have its third-largest applicant pool in the history of the university.
“Because there’s such a decline in the number of high school graduates this year, over 7,000, that does impact our recruitment efforts and the numbers we are going to see here,” Hayes said. “However, out of state … recruitment we are seeing a 600-person increase in applicants out of state. We are seeing about 98 more deposits out of state as well.”
The success Greenville entities are having in bringing entertainment to the area and making the town inviting to new residents should be a key selling point for recruitment, Ward said, especially over social media.
“To my surprise, I do not believe ECU currently capitalizes on some of the key success factors of Greenville, particularly in the Uptown District in our backyard.
“There was no highlight on PirateFest (or) concerts at the Town Common. ... A-List artists such as Waka Flocka, Pauly D, Fetty Wap — and I know not all of you know who those are — sold out in under 24 hours, except Pauly D, who sold out in 48 hours.”
Ward also mentioned Sup Dogs Doggie Jams concert which drew over 4,500 people. Most of those were students, he said. The headliner was basketball star and literal media giant Shaquille O’Neal.
“If Shaq ever came to Greenville, I would tell every prospective student we had,” Ward said.
One of the duties of the SGA President is to serve as a liaison between students and trustees. That includes sitting on meetings of the board and appointments to some of its committees.
Along with Ward, it was the final Board of Trustees meeting for Faculty Senate Chairwoman Purificacion Martinez, a Spanish language professor at ECU, and Wendy Montano who chairs the Board of Visitors.
Attendance rules
Under a decree by the UNC system’s Board of Governors, trustees had to revise its attendance policy for meetings of the board. Trustees will now be required to attend meetings in person in line with the same bylaws the Board of Governors follows.
“Mainly this is, we’re coming out of COVID and it’s time to get everyone back to meetings in person as much as possible,” said Jason Poole, a trustee who chairs the Finance and Facilities Committee, in relation to a letter from the Board of Governors. “The Board of Governors strongly feels in order to provide proper leadership and be role models for the institution that we need to be present at meetings.”
The Board of Governors required that all universities in the system follow rules that are as strict or more so than their own. In working with staff, trustees decided that it made sense to mimic the Board of Governors rules.
Under the new rules, scheduled meetings will require in-person attendance while special or emergency meetings will permit virtual or phone attendance. A motion to accept the change was seconded and approved unanimously.
Following committee reports, the board approved the following items:
- Appointments to the Board of Visitors.
- A $1 billion all-funds budget for the university.
- Conferral of degrees for the May 6 commencement ceremony.
- A salary increase for Chris Dyba, vice chancellor for university advancement, from the ECU Foundation.
- Appointments to the Board of Trustees nominating committee, including Van Isley as chairman and Leigh Fanning and Tom Furr as members.
The following items were also approved at the top of the meeting as part of the board’s consent agenda:
- An endowment fund board appointment for Matt Crisp.
- Naming of the Dr. David Dosser Therapy Room in the Family Therapy Clinic Building.
- A $250,000 advanced planning funding increase for renovations to Fleming Residence Hall’s HVAC and bathroom facilities.
- Selection of BSA Life Structures to design a new Brody School of Medicine Building.
- Compensation plans for ECU Physicians and School of Dental Medicine.
Appointments with tenure to Dr. Michael Lang and Dr. Lisa Moreno-Walton.
- Incentive payments in the School of Dental Medicine.
- Nonsalary compensation for Dr. Frances Okala.
- Health Sciences Division promotion and tenure recommendations.
- Designating programming of ECU’s Center for STEM Education to the College of Education.
- Nonsalary compensation for ECU Tuscany.
- Academic Affairs Division Tenure.