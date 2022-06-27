A Charles Boulevard gas station is expected to be under renovations until Nov. 17 of this year.

The Sheetz at 1000 Charles Blvd. was approved for an approximately $4.5 million demolition and rebuild as the location plans to add indoor dining space, a drive-through and more accessible parking.

The location will also expand toward 11th Street to provide adequate room for the drive-through and added interior space.

Greenville City Council in July of last year unanimously approved an amendment to a special-use permit allowing the demolition and rebuild.

On June 7 the location was fenced off and the building at the corner of Charles and 11th Street, formerly the site of Carolina Pregnancy Center, was demolished.

In July engineers told City Council that the existing entry on Charles Boulevard will be converted to a right turn-only driveway. The contractor is working with the city, N.C. Department of Transportation, and Rivers and Associates engineering firm, to construct a concrete median which will eliminate left turns.

A representative for Sheetz said the Nov. 17 date is tentative, barring any unforeseen circumstances with the demolition and construction.

