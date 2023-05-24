A program that encourages kids to read stories to dogs at the Pitt County Animal Shelter is seeking volunteers for its summer season.
Pitt County Animal Services announced its 2023 Shelter Buddies Reading Program will begin on May 30.
The free reading program incorporates volunteerism and reading literacy to help socialize shelter dogs up for adoption.
The program encourages young people to read and gives them a chance to experience giving back to their community all while helping to make shelter dogs better pets and increasing their chance at adoption, county officials said.
“Last summer, 165 children participated in our innovative program that fosters reading proficiency in children while socializing the dogs waiting for adoption,” Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher said in a news release. “Shelter Buddies Reading Program truly embodies the Pitt County mission to enhance the health, safety, and well-being of our community, by encouraging and enhancing reading skills while bringing joy to our children and shelter pets.”
Reading to dogs helps reduce shelter anxiety and stress, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The ASPCA launched its storytelling program in April 2014 with more than 560 volunteers of all ages logging over 10,000 hours reading to dogs.
A 2010 study by the University of California-Davis showed the All Ears Reading Program, a similar animal-assisted therapy program, improved literacy by 12 percent in one group of children and 30 percent in homeschooled children who participated.
“Shelter Buddies is designed to bring comfort to and reduce the anxiety of our shelter pets while nurturing empathy in children. We’re excited to share this opportunity again and children who read for five hours will receive a special Shelter Buddy T-shirt,” said Miranda Guinn, shelter supervisor.
The program operates at little or no cost to the county and students and children’s groups ages 6-15 years old can participate, said Chad Singleton, director of Animal Services.
It runs May 30 through Aug. 17. Hours are from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the shelter, 4550 County Home Road, Greenville.
Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, bring a book (sitting pillow if desired), wear closed-toed rubber-soled shoes, and read as much as they can during their assigned 30-minute time slot. Cancellations should be made via email or phone at least one hour prior to the scheduled session. Reading sessions are by appointment only and are limited to five readers daily.
Sign up at signupgenius.com/go/4090F4DABA62DAAF94-shelter or call 902-1725. For more information, visit www.pittcountync.gov/shelterbuddies or contact Guinn at 902-1726 or miranda.guinn@pittcountync.gov.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.
