Volunteers can do their part in ensuring every shelter dog has their day during an ongoing socialization and enrichment program put on by the county’s animal shelter.

The Pitt County Animal Shelter today launched its Doggy Day Out program, which is set to run intermittently through June. The program allows a volunteer to take a shelter dog out in public to be noticed and, ideally, placed in a new home.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 329-9566.