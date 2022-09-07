Volunteers can do their part in ensuring every shelter dog has their day during an ongoing socialization and enrichment program put on by the county’s animal shelter.
The Pitt County Animal Shelter today launched its Doggy Day Out program, which is set to run intermittently through June. The program allows a volunteer to take a shelter dog out in public to be noticed and, ideally, placed in a new home.
Amanda Parmelee, a longtime shelter volunteer, had the chance to run a trial of the program on Sept. 1. She took Bubbles, a 2-year-old pit bull available for adoption for a jaunt around Pitt County. Parmelee said the program’s return is welcome after it was halted for two years by shelter construction and COVID.
“It was wonderful to be able to get back into the community and share the wonderful things the shelter has been able to do,” Parmelee said. “I did not know until later it was the first (Doggy Day Out) back since COVID, so that made it extra special.”
Bubbles and Parmelee had a full day. The pit bull had a chance to smell the flowers at Ford+Shep on Dickinson Avenue, check what was on tap at Pitt Street Brewing Company and visit Greenville’s City Hall and art along Dickinson. They ended their day with a swim, a bath and some treats.
“She was just fantastic,” Parmelee said.
Seventeen dog-friendly businesses will be offering treats and other amenities for people visiting with a shelter dog during their day out. Nino’s Cucina Italiana on Fire Tower Road is even giving a $25 gift card to each person who lets their shelter dog stay overnight.
“We appreciate people taking a dog out to live its best life even though it’s in a tough place right now,” said Jamie McLaughlin, a manager at Nino’s. “We want to make everyone feel comfortable and like they can have a place to bring the dog to have a good day.”
A Doggy Day Out can last for a few hours or all day at the participant’s discretion, according to Chad Singleton, director of Pitt County Animal Services. He said that socializing helps reduce stress from being in a kennel and keeps dogs calm when interacting with people. Many of the dogs at the shelter are stray or were neglected, he said, meaning they do not have a lot of experience with humans.
“Most people are looking for the perfect dog, which, unfortunately just like people, nobody’s perfect,” Singleton said. “But they’re looking for the best of the best dog they can find. Their kennel presence is key to driving the adoptions or live release rates from the shelter. If they’re frail, sitting in the back corner, non-socialized, most people are going to walk on by.
“Or, if they’re the opposite, jumping up and down and barking, being somewhat aggressive, they are going to pass right on by them.”
As of last week, the shelter had 43 dogs available for adoption and about as many cats according to Singleton.
Animal Services recommend taking the dog to parks, outdoor adventures like walking or swimming or home for a quiet day. Volunteers taking an animal home should ensure a secure fence line devoid of dangerous plants or household items according to the Doggy Day Out manual available online at https://www.pittcountync.gov/DocumentCenter/View/11371/Doggy-Day-Out-Manual.
Participants will be given a day out bag that includes a leash, collar or harness, seat belt, refuse bags, water bottle and bowl. If needed, a crate also will be provided. All the dogs will also have business cards in the bag which can be handed out to those interested in adoption.
A Doggy Day Out manual, available online at pittcountync.gov/758/Doggy-Day-Out-Information, has guidelines for people looking to participate in the Doggy Day Out. Volunteers will be required to leave any of their own pets at home for their outing, with the manual citing that trips are geared toward interacting with people, not pets. In the event that a pet is injured by a shelter dog, Pitt County Animal Shelters is not liable for the treatment or cost incurred at the owner’s private veterinarian.
The Doggy Day Out Program aims to serve at minimum two dogs a day Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The program will see brief hiatuses for holidays and kids being out of school, Singleton said. Interested parties can apply online at pittcountync.gov/758/Doggy-Day-Out-Information or by visiting the shelter in person at 4550 Country Home Road in Greenville.