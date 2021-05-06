Sheriff Paula Dance said the salaries of her supervisors and jail maintenance personnel need to be increased so they remain competitive in the local labor market.
Dance asked for these adjustments and additional staffing during the Pitt County Board of Commissioners budget workshop on Wednesday.
The commissioners’ budget workshop continues at 8:30 a.m. today with presentations from Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College.
Commissioners Mike Fitzpatrick and Lauren White were absent from Wednesday’s meeting. County Manager Scott Elliott said White asked that she be allowed input before the commissioners’ give him final directions for preparing a budget that will be presented to the public for comment on June 8.
Dance reviewed statistics about her department’s work.
Violent crime is up 14 percent in the county, which Dance attributed to an increase in assaults brought on by people being confined at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Property crime is down 31 percent, she said, because deputies are on patrol throughout the county.
The department has processed 4,500 concealed-carry weapon permits and 8,220 gun permits.
Dance also spoke about the 16 community service programs her department participates in, including National Night Out, Operation Santa Claus, DARE and events for senior citizens and children.
Salary requests
Dance said her office conducted a study comparing her supervisors’ salaries to those at the Greenville Police Department. She said there is a large variance between the two entities.
Employees of the detention center’s maintenance staff are facing similar salary gaps. Dance said that division faces frequent turnover because individuals find jobs offering more pay and less work.
Dance said it’s preferable to have an in-house maintenance program because using outside contractors would require checking their backgrounds to see if they can work in a jail setting.
New positions
Dance requested another clerk position to help with the increase in gun permit and concealed-carry weapon permits and records management.
She also requested a “workstation support specialist” position to support the department’s lone information technology professional who is responsible for setting up, managing and repairing the computers, servers, body cameras, cellphones and other technology in the sheriff’s office and detention center.
Dance didn’t provide commissioners with specific dollar amounts during her presentation, saying she gave those details to Elliott.
Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Brian Barnett said Dance has 64 supervisor positions, 35 in the sheriff’s office and 29 at the detention center. It would require an additional $635,404 to adjust their salaries, he said.
Dance has four maintenance positions at the detention center. Adjusting their salaries would require an additional $18,740, Barnett said.
Board Chairwoman Ann Floyd Huggins said the supervisors and maintenance staff, along with all other employees of the sheriff’s office, detention center and other branches of Pitt County government will see a 2.8 percent cost-of-living adjustment if the proposed budget is adopted.
Dance requested her staff receive the salary adjustment along with the cost-of-living raise.
Barnett said the cost-of-living adjustment would raise the salaries of all employees in both divisions and would cost the county less money than the requested supervisory raises.
“Ultimately, as we crunched the numbers, we felt during a pandemic it was more beneficial to recommend a market adjustment to all employees, not just one particular area,” Barnett said.
During her presentation Dance pointed out that her department brings in more than $2 million a year for certain services such as providing school and airport security, processing concealed carry weapons permits and serving civil court papers.
“In some of these revenues — and it’s a point of contention — some of these revenues require the sheriff to receive the revenue back in their budget,” Dance said. “I know that the revenue, at this point, goes into the big pot (the county’s general fund) and gets divvied up. I take your word for it that we’re getting it back.”
Elliott said the $2 million is returned in the nearly $37 million allocation in the proposed budgets for the sheriff’s office and detention center.
Dance’ statement prompted Commissioner Tom Coulson to ask the county attorney to find the legislation that authorizes the sheriff’s office to collect fees for services it provides.
Coulson said he wants to find out if the sponsor’s intention was for the sheriff’s office to receive the money separate from the budget provided by the county.
Commissioners said they wanted to review Dance’s budget presentation before recommending any additions to the county manager’s proposed budget.
Emergency management
Randy Gentry, director of Pitt County Emergency Management, also reviewed his department’s budget request.
Emergency management oversees the county’s office of fire marshal, emergency medical services, E911 communications and the administration of emergency management.
The department also works with the county’s 20 volunteer fire departments, which are supported by taxes collected in 20 districts.
Gentry said Belvoir and Sharp Point are seeking tax increases this year.
Belvoir asked for a 1.25-cent increase, which will raise its rate to 3.75 cents per $100 valuation, because it was unable to hold its annual fundraiser due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Sharp Point asked for a 2-cent increase, which will raise its rate to 8 cents, because of anticipated increases in gas prices and operational expenses.
Eastern Pines and Black Jack fire department are each requesting $25,000 to fund fire truck purchases.
Gentry said Ayden, Falkland, Fountain, Grimesland, Simpson and Winterville Rural fire departments all underwent re-certification by the state fire marshal’s office and all received improved protection class ratings which will help homeowners in their districts with their home insurance rates.
The EMS district tax, which property owners outside Greenville pay, will remain at 5.95 cents per $100 valuation. Gentry also included four full-time staff positions to help with peak call times and to reduce overtime costs.
The new fiscal year, which begins July 1, also will see the implementation of a new contingency funding system. It’s a tiered system based on call volume.
The proposed combined budget of emergency management and E911 communications is nearly $3.3 million.