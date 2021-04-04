Two public safety organizations are seeking more money from the Pitt County Board of Commissioners.
The board is scheduled to weigh the requests from Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and Winterville EMS during its 6 p.m. virtual meeting which will be broadcast on Suddenlink channel 13 and the county’s YouTube channel.
Dance is seeking funding for three new clerk positions to process handgun purchases and concealed handgun permits. Winterville EMS is seeking an additional $38,000 for its fiscal year 2020-21 budget.
Dance said so many permits are being sought that she has had to discontinue optional services such as fingerprinting for background checks.
Dance submitted information to the commissioners that shows between Jan. 1 and March 21 1,839 gun permit applications had been submitted to her office and 1,245 were waiting to be processed as of March 22.
Her office received 1,733 applications between Jan. 1 and March 31 of 2020 and 1,171 applications for the same time period in 2019.
A single clerk position costs $51,106 including $34,555 salary and county paid benefits.
Winterville EMS is requesting the additional $38,000 to cover expenses related to part-time employee pay, vehicle insurance and other “small financial needs,” according to materials in the commissioners’ agenda.
Staff recommended using EMS fund balance to fund the request, but cautioned against continual use because there was a decline in available fund balance at the end of fiscal year 2019-20.
The EMS Oversight Committee unanimously voted in favor of the request.
Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott is recommending delaying the vote until April 19 when the commissioners will receive a report on a recommendation to launch a supplemental tiered funding system for the county’s eight nonprofit EMS squads.
The county funds EMS service through a 6.2-cent per $100 valuation levied on all Pitt County property owners except those in Greenville. None of the money funds Greenville’s EMS services.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry is scheduled to review the history of the county’s EMS system and discuss the efficiencies and inefficiencies of the system.
- Rodney Coles Sr., executive director of Churches Outreach Network, will provide an update on the activities of the Community Unity Resource Center.
- Paul Dunn, disaster director for Lutheran Services Carolinas, is scheduled to discuss a plan to distribute hand sanitizer to Pitt County Schools and local churches.
- Employees with five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years of service will be recognized.
- Elliott will report on contract discussions for jail medical services, provide an update on the installation of flagpoles at the Pitt County Courthouse and on the rebidding of work to complete the renovation of the Pitt County Animal Shelter.