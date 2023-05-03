Pitt County's sheriff has requested a 5 percent pay increase for deputies and detention officers on top of a 6 percent increase already proposed for all county employees.
Paula Dance also requested a 5 percent differential pay increase for officers working night shifts, both requests coming on Tuesday before the Pitt County Board of Commissioners during its review of requests for the 2023-24 fiscal year budget, which takes effect July 1.
“We need this adjustment because of the competitive market we see,” Dance said. She was joined by 30 deputies and detention center officers at the meeting.
"Nice to have a lot of support in the house," Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams, the board chairwoman, said.
The sheriff presented a chart that showed the starting pay of a Pitt County deputy is $44,720 annually. Starting pay in Wilson County is $50,000 and Beaufort County is $46,000.
Starting pay at ECU, Greenville, Rocky Mount, Williamston, Wilson and Winterville police departments ranges between $46,373 in Winterville to $60,000 in Rocky Mount. Greenville’s starting rate is $50,100.
“Somehow or another those city councils and commissioners find a way to take care of their law enforcement because they know their law enforcement takes care of them,” Dance said. The impact of those starting pay rates in today’s law enforcement affects the ability to keep and recruit officers, she said.
“When citizens need help they call 911 and we come. We are always going to come,” Dance said. When EMS or social services go to a scene where violence has occurred or could occur, they don’t have to respond until deputies make sure the scene is safe.
“We need your help so we can still be here for our citizens,” Dance said.
Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher pointed out that the 6 percent raise for all county employees included in the budget she proposed Monday would bring the starting pay of deputies to the $50,000 range.
She also told commissioners that the UNC School of Government’s Annual County Salaries report for 2022, which features data from 2021, showed Pitt County’s salaries for various pay grades among deputies and detention officers was among the top five counties in the state.
Dance originally requested the 5 percent differential increase during fiscal year 2022-23 budget discussions. She said it would go to detention officers who agreed to permanently work the nighttime shift.
She said former prison guards joined detention center staff, saying the switch between daytime and nighttime shifts wouldn’t bother them, only to leave because they couldn’t handle the rotation.
Dance said deputies would continue rotating between day and night shifts because they needed the flexibility to follow up on cases. They would receive the differential pay when working nights.
Dance said differential pay for deputies would add $173,051 to the budget. Differential pay for detention officers would add $304,490.
Adding a 5 percent salary increase on top of the proposed 6 percent increase Gallagher proposed would cost an additional $1.19 million.
Dance also expressed concern about cuts to her budget for supplies, deputy cell phone costs, uniforms, vehicle expenses, communication equipment and training and conferences.
While Gallagher said the cuts reflect historic spending in those areas in the last five years, Dance said supply chain issues have affected purchases. Once that problem is resolved, she’ll need the requested amounts.
Even with a staffing shortage, Dance said her office has seen Part 1 property crime reduced by 9 percent and Part II crime, which includes assaults without weapons, fraud, embezzlement stolen property, vandalism and other nonviolent crimes, reduced by 12 percent.
The detention center also is partnering with Pitt Community College to offer a GED program for detainees and is providing programs to help detainees with heroin and other substance use disorders.
Emergency Management
Emergency Service Director Randy Gentry said highlights from his budget include adding a second community paramedic beginning in January, purchasing iPads and accessories for the fire inspector and himself, purchasing turnout gear for fire investigators, and collaborating with the county’s public information office on a social media volunteer firefighter recruitment campaign.
Three fire tax districts are requesting rate increases, Gentry said. Simpson is seeking a half-cent increase, raising its rate from 7.5-cent per $100 valuation to 8 cents; Simpson is seeking a 1.05-cent increase raising its rate from 6.65 cents to 7.7 cents; and Staton House is seeking a .2-cent increase, raising its rate from 3 cents to 3.2 cents per $100 valuation.
Simpson and Carolina Township, the volunteer fire department in Stokes, also are each seeking $25,000 to put toward the purchase of a fire truck.
Gentry said the Simpson request is a rollover from the current fiscal year because the truck’s delivery is delayed.
Gentry said the county’s annual cost for its 700 Mhz radio system will be $954,668. That’s because the maintenance contract amount has increased.