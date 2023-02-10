The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has filed a complaint after a deputy allegedly shot and killed her dog, with the agency clarifying the animal was attacking a working K-9.
A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said that on the evening of Jan. 31, a deputy stopped a vehicle in the area of Old River Road and Barrus Construction Road after he identified it was a suspect vehicle for a larceny in Edgecombe County.
A man exited and ran from the vehicle and a K-9 deputy and his dog began a search for the suspect.
As the K-9 tracked the suspect’s scent, another dog attacked in front of a residence, biting the working dog in its back hindquarter. The spokesman said a deputy shouted multiple times to the dog’s owner to retrieve the dog and another deputy deployed a taser, which hit the attacking dog but did not stop the fight.
As the attack continued the deputy again commanded the civilian to get the dog, the spokesman said. By that point the K-9 had separated itself from the dog. When the dog tried to attack the K-9 again, the deputy fired a shot from a service weapon. The civilian dog ran away when the shot was fired. The spokesman did not say if the deputy hit the dog with the shot.
The suspect the K-9 was tracking prior to the fight ended up escaping, the sheriff’s office said. After the chase was officially terminated, the office’s highest ranking supervisor on duty responded to the scene of the incident and met with homeowner to check on the dog and take a report.
The owner filed a complaint with the office on Feb. 7.