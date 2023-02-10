The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has filed a complaint after a deputy allegedly shot and killed her dog, with the agency clarifying the animal was attacking a working K-9.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said that on the evening of Jan. 31, a deputy stopped a vehicle in the area of Old River Road and Barrus Construction Road after he identified it was a suspect vehicle for a larceny in Edgecombe County.

