GRIFTON — An investigation is ongoing after shots targeting a home in a Grifton neighborhood rang out in the early morning hours on March 31.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office communications received multiple reports of shots fired in the area of 6606 Cottonwood Drive about 2:50 a.m. No one was injured in the incident that upset what residents said is a quiet neighborhood.
The Grifton Police Department and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene within 15 to 20 minutes after the shots were fired, according to residents and accounts from the scene. Officers blocked portions of Cottonwood and Lewis Drive near the home that was targeted.
Officers were on the scene for more two hours collecting and bagging evidence and getting statements from those that lived in the home. There were at least three evidence markers visible in the street where they were investigating.
The owner of the home arrived on the scene about 30 minutes after the police arrived to check on her granddaughter who was living in the residence with her boyfriend and her baby. Residents in the neighborhood said that the young family had been living there for about two years.
Town Commissioner Angela Gay lives next door to where the police were investigating. She said that she has lived in the area for years and nothing like that has happened.
Gay said she was asleep in her bed and thought someone was banging on something. “When I became aware that nobody was banging and that actually it was gunshots, it was nerve-wracking to think that it was that close,” said Gay.
Gay said she had to stay up with her granddaughter to calm her down. “I’ve been here over 20-some years and that is the first time anything has ever happened like this,” said Gay, “... no little fistfights in the street, definitely no drive-by shootings, it’s just families and elderly people.”
Gay said she checked her doorbell camera and other surveillance devices and was surprised they detected nothing during the time of the shooting.
Despite the multiple calls to the incident, none of the neighbors came out of their homes when police were on the scene. Gay said neighbors normally look out for one another.
“If you saw anything unusual you would let them know or call another neighbor and ask if they noticed a strange car or person, and it’s always been like an unofficial neighborhood watch,” she said.
The police report was heavily redacted because a minor was involved in the incident. Officials said the investigation is ongoing and have reported no arrests.