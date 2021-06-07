A bail bondsman shot a 30-year-old Greenville man several times on Saturday during an arrest attempt on Saturday, the Greenville Police Department reported.
The incident occurred at 4:17 p.m. in the area of Frontgate and Kristin Drive for the report of shots fired. Once in the area, officers determined a shooting had taken place in the 100 block of Kristin Drive.
According to initial statements provided to detectives, two bail bondsmen were attempting to arrest 30-year-old Jamal Rashad Weaver for bond revocations when Weaver tried to flee in his vehicle, the department reported in a news release.
At some point Weaver reportedly ran over one of the bondman’s foot, at which time the bondsmen started firing at Weaver and his vehicle.
Weaver was shot multiple times. He drove himself to Vidant Medical Center and is expected to recover.
Additional interviews and reviews of nearby security cameras are taking place and detectives will be consulting with the Pitt County District Attorney’s Office regarding charges. The investigation is ongoing.