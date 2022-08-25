Greenville Police Department officers and members of the Greenville Noon Rotary spent Saturday morning helping 25 students pick out back-to-school clothes during their annual Shop with a Cop program.
The group headed to J.C. Penney at the Greenville Mall to purchase clothes paid for by the Rotary Club and supported by substantial discounts from the retailer, the club said in a news release. All the selections were in line with school dress codes.
The Greenville Police Department chose the lucky students from participants in the Police Athletic League, the department’s youth recreation program.
“J.C. Penney opens early for us and we shop with the kids from a list of items and sizes provided by their parents,” said Steve Callendar with the Noon Rotary. “J.C. Penney gives us such great prices that the $175 we have for each child buys over $300 of retail value. We also have additional funds we will use to purchase winter coats when those come in stock. We will deliver those to Officer Ron White and Sgt. Richie Williams who will make sure the kids get those as well.”
This year, the program was again able to serve 25 students, which is the annual target. COVID concerns had resulted in a more limited impact over the last couple of years, Callender said.
It was the 15th year police and rotary members participated in the program, among several efforts geared to help the department build and maintain strong relationships with community members.
The police department’s Cops and Barbers program on Saturday is hosting its sixth annual haircut and backpack giveaway. The event is 1-5 p.m. while supplies last at the following locations:
Kampus Kuts, 2800 E. 10th St.
DMT Cutz, 736 S.W. Greenville Blvd.
Another Level Barbershop, 106 E. Fifth St.
Young Vision Barbershop, 1114 Evans St.
Unlimited Cuts, 2111 Dickinson Ave.
P.I.C. Kutz, 3195 E. 10th St.
The effort also is accepting donations of school supplies through Friday at each of the locations.