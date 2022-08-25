Greenville Police Department officers and members of the Greenville Noon Rotary spent Saturday morning helping 25 students pick out back-to-school clothes during their annual Shop with a Cop program.

The group headed to J.C. Penney at the Greenville Mall to purchase clothes paid for by the Rotary Club and supported by substantial discounts from the retailer, the club said in a news release. All the selections were in line with school dress codes.


