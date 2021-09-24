Owners of a busy Greenville shopping center asked that rules be put in place to prevent its parking lot from being used as a test drive area for a proposed vehicle rental business.
The Greenville Board of Adjustment denied the request when city planning staff raised concerns about enforcing the rules. However, the board did add a second conditional request by the owners of Arlington Commons and other nearby businesses when it approved the special-use permit for 622 S.E. Greenville Blvd. during its Thursday board.
Jeff James, who owns Plaza Auto Care, located at the corner of Greenville and Arlington Boulevards, sought a permit to operate a vehicle rental business out of a closed dry cleaning store that is next door to his existing business.
The special-use permit would have allowed for the rental and sale of automobiles, non commercial trucks or trailers, recreational vehicles, motorcycles and the sale of boats at the location.
However, the owners of Brody Properties, OK Properties and Carrera Properties are concerned about increased traffic in their shared parking lot, said Jerry Eatman, an attorney representing the three property management groups.
Eatman asked for rules prohibiting the use of a shared parking lot and the drive aisle from its Arlington Boulevard entrance for test drives. The business also requested that the city prohibit the sale, rental or storage of recreational vehicles and boats on the property.
James said when he purchased 622 S.E. Greenville Blvd. it was his intention to rent Slingshots, which are three-wheel motorcycles with a car-like design. When James learned he wouldn’t be able to get any inventory until well into 2022, he decided he wanted to sell vehicles from the location.
Eatman said the property management companies would not oppose James’ request if the two conditions they sought were added to the conditions city staff said should be imposed on the permit: minor and major repair work and vehicle storage aren’t allowed; vehicles can’t be displayed in the right-of-way; and site plans must be approved before occupying the location.
Lead planner Elizabeth Blount said it would difficult to enforce the condition involving test-driving vehicles. Staff couldn’t prevent vehicles from traveling on the drive aisle to exit the property at the Arlington Boulevard entrance.
Board member John Landrine said he believed enforcement of the condition would fall on James, who should alert clients he wouldn’t sell or rent to them if they use the location for a test drive.
The board unanimously voted to approve the permit with the city’s three conditions and the recommended condition prohibiting boat and recreational vehicle sales and rental.
The board also unanimously approved the following special-use permits:
- The owners of Car Tunes Audio can operate a tobacco shop Class 1 out of 2227 S. Memorial Drive, Suite 100. Class 1 shops can sell tobacco products but cannot sell water pipes, hookahs, bowls, water bongs or similar products.
- Yazan Soboh also received a permit to operate a tobacco shop Class 1 at 701 Dickinson Ave.
The former Sears department store site, 3600 S. Memorial Drive, can be used as a mini-storage warehouse site.
Neill Dyer with Madison Capital Group, which operates 79 self-storage facilities across the country, said once the Sears building is renovated for storage it’s possible other portions of the parking lot could be used for additional retail development. Dyer said it will depend on what opportunities arise.
The permit was approved with the conditions that the city approve site plans before construction begins and exterior storage will be prohibited.