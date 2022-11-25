Retailers and service providers in downtown and commercial centers throughout the Greenville area are looking to draw in customers during with Small Business Saturday promotions and other offers through the holiday season. Here’s a small sampling of what’s available.
Farmville
Dan Roberson, owner of Dapper Dan’s Art and Antiques in Farmville said business had been “pretty good,” this year and he hopes to build on that success by participating in Small Business Saturday for the very first time.
“The holiday season can sometimes be big for my business but it’s not the easiest thing to buy someone something from an antique store as a gift unless you know the person incredibly well,” Roberson said.
Roberson decided to sell all store merchandise at a 20% discount today and Saturday. Roberson says he expects a mixed turnout to the sale. “We do generally get a large part of our business on that Saturday after Thanksgiving, so I expect a few visitors then, and a few on Friday afternoon.”
Roberson has been running Dapper Dan’s for the past 37 years and operating in Farmville for the past seven. He said he will always be open to trying new ways to draw in customers. “I’ve never done a sale like this, but I told myself I would give it a try this year and see what happens.
I’ll take ‘em any way they come. It’s a new world and we have to try new things,” he said.
Dapper Dan’s Art and Antiques is located at 3743 S, Main St., Farmville, and will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on today and Saturday.
Winterville
Nicholas Kowalski and Megan Morris are first-time business owners and have been running a series of specials at their pet grooming establishment called Barkyardigans Pet Pawlor, which opened on Oct. 1. Kowalski explained that business has been great since its opening. “I don’t think we could have picked a better time to open. We’ve been loving it and loving the area,” he said.
The business is hoping to draw even more customers through its Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals which include offering a series of discounts through Nov. 30. “All of our retail products are discounted by 25% and all of our baths and walk-in services are 50% off,” said Kowalski.
They are also offering $3 pedicures and $2.50 cologne and perfume for their clients. The co-owner said he has seen many customers taking advantage of the discounted prices. He noted that customers come from all over, but a large part of their clientele lives in the Winterville community.
Kowalski explained that he handles the back end of the business while Meghan, who has over a decade of experience, works to improve her craft and what she can offer to their customers. “We’re just unbelievably thankful that this area that we have moved into is nice and welcoming. Winterville has really welcomed us with open arms and that means a lot to us as first-time, small business owners. We are very thankful for the town and the community.”
Barkyardigans Pet Pawlor is located at 2598 Railroad St., Winterville, and will be open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. today and Saturday.
Ayden
Quilt Lizzy, a quilt, fabrics, notions, patterns, threads and quilting hardware store, is offering several discounts as part of its promotions for Saturday and beyond, staff said.
Clearance fabrics will be 50% off along with other sales, they said. The business has created a holiday gift-giving guide that features deals through Nov. 28.
Staff said business has been good this year they are hopeful the holiday deals will bring in even more customers.
Brother sewing machine models will be available at their “lowest prices ever,” according to the store. It also is offering interest-free financing for 48 months on purchases of $3,000 or more along with 25% off precuts.
Quilt Lizzy is located at 4260 S. Lee St., Ayden, and will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday.
Snow Hill
Annelle George-McLawhorn, the owner of Half Moon Marketplace, a gift boutique in Snow Hill, said she participates in Small Business Saturday every year. This time, her store will offer festive ways for customers to earn discounts, like finding hidden jingle bells throughout the store that are each worth a different discount, holding drawings for prizes and providing cider and snacks for shoppers.
“Most of the items in my shop are ethically sourced and socially responsible. We are the only gift store in Greene County and the holiday season is absolutely an important time for our business,” she said.
The store sells a variety of items including jewelry, clothing, loungewear, candles, cookies, and even toys. “We’ve been spreading the word about our Small Business Saturday specials online and in our newsletter and we hope to see a great turnout.”
Half Moon Marketplace is located at 219 N. Greene St., Snow Hill, and will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.