A man charged a deadly wreck outside Greenville last week had a history of reckless and impaired driving charges.
David Rabon, 51, of Chadbourn, drove his Ram pickup truck into the back of a Ford sedan at 70 mph on Wednesday on Mobley's Bridge Road near N.C. 33, the State Highway Patrol reported.
Rabon was traveling north on Mobleys Bridge Road in a 55 mph zone when he collided with the car driven by 31-year-old Kerri Silverthorne of Plymouth, according to the patrol.
Silverthorne’s 2013 Ford passenger vehicle was slowing as it approached an upcoming stop sign, the patrol reported, but Rabon did not decrease his speed, causing the rear-end collision.
Both vehicles were thrown into a nearby ditch upon impact. Silverthorne’s vehicle then collided with a tree while the truck began to overturn before it landed in a nearby yard.
Silverthorne was pronounced dead at the scene. Rabon, 51, was taken into custody with minor injuries.
He was charged with one felony death by motor vehicle, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and possessing or displaying an altered or revoked driver license.
He was jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.
In 2010, Rabon was charged with reckless driving in Columbus County, according to the N.C. Department of Corrections. Four years later, he was charged with another count of reckless driving in addition to driving while impaired and hit and run.
Rabon was placed on probation as punishment for the previous incidents.