The Greenville Jaycees will host the return of its Shuck ’N’ Pluck fundraiser on Saturday after a nearly two-year hiatus.
The event from 5-9 p.m. at the American Legion Building, 403 St. Andrews Drive, will support the JOY Soup Kitchen, a community building that offers hot meals to those who need them, as well as family empowerment sessions for children and parents.
It features all-you-can-eat oysters, chicken, BBQ, sides and dessert for $40 a person or $300 for a table. Beer will be available for purchase at the event and DJ Swerve will be spinning family-friendly, popular music.
“We are super excited to be able to host Shuck ‘N’ Pluck this year. I’m looking forward to having this opportunity to support JOY Soup Kitchen, what they do for our community is truly wonderful,” said Cory Cavallero, Shuck ‘N’ Pluck committee chair and Greenville Jaycees vice president.
The pandemic has forced the Jaycees to cancel the last two events, Cavallero said.
“COVID has had an incredible impact on our community, and we are thrilled to bring back this event to support JOY Soup Kitchen, an organization that works tirelessly to meet the basic needs of people in our community, while simultaneously empowering families through their community enrichment programs.”