The first visible sign of the joint operating agreement between East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Health went up Thursday when the ECU Health Medical Center sign went up near the intersection of Moye Boulevard and Stantonsburg Road.
Travelers along Stantonsburg Road were greeted with a new sign in front of the hospital officially proclaiming its name change to ECU Health Medical Center.
Ginger Livingston/The Daily Reflector
A sign of change is now visible at one of the area’s chief medical facilities.
A sign rebranding Vidant Medical Center as ECU Health Medical Center went up at the intersection of Moye Boulevard and Stantonsburg Road in Greenville on Thursday, the first physical change that marks the partnership Vidant Health and East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine formed last fall.
The entities are combining clinical and medical practices and operating under the name ECU Health.
In the coming weeks the “Vidant Medical Center” sign over the hospital’s main entrance also will be changed, said Brian Floyd, chief operating officer of ECU Health and the medical center’s president
“We are at the beginning of a process of rebranding the health system,” Floyd said. “We started with this one and in the coming weeks most of the major signs of the buildings will start to be changed. There is some wayfinding inside that’s starting to be changed. Over the next few weeks people will see that change over time.”
Eventually signs will go up at the organization’s nine other hospitals and more than 100 physician practices. The changes are expected to take eight to nine months and will cost between $3 million and $4 million.
It’s the third name change over an 11-year period. The hospital went from Pitt County Memorial Hospital to Vidant Medical Center and now ECU Health Medical Center.
Floyd said he was a longtime proponent of the hospital and medical school forming a collaboration and watching the sign, a physical symbol of that partnership, go up was fulfilling. It shows that two of the most important entities in eastern North Carolina have the ability to become stronger and better serve the public’s needs, Floyd said.
“As we were out there, looking at the sign, people would drive by there and blow their horns. It’s a great recognition that the public wants us to do this as well,” he said. “People love East Carolina University and eastern North Carolina, and most people will agree there are not too many more important organizations for the vitality of our community than these two are. Seeing them working together, strong in a relationship and becoming one organization, is reassuring to the public as well.”