A centuries-old tradition to mark the beginning of Lent is being altered this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
For today’s Ash Wednesday, Catholics and some other Christians will not receive a sign of the cross on their foreheads. Instead, priests will sprinkle ashes on top of their parishioners’ heads, while pastors in some denominations will smear them on the backs of congregants’ hands.
“In light of social distancing, we’ve gone to imposition on the hand because that’s safer,” said the Rev. Andrew Shue, senior minister of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). “A lot of our sister churches are doing the same thing.”
First Christian, which will make ashes available by drive-through, is among several area churches that have made attempts to revise the rite in an effort to lessen contact associated with the spread of COVID-19. Our Redeemer Lutheran Church will host an afternoon Ash Wednesday service on the lawn, followed by an evening service online. St. Peter Catholic and Jarvis Memorial United Methodist churches also will host drive-through distributions.
“Ashes to Go” is not a COVID-19-inspired concept. It’s a movement that began in the Chicago area more than a decade ago when three Episcopal congregations took ashes to suburban train stations to offer the rite to commuters who had no time to attend a service. Over the years, it grew into a national movement, with some local churches, including St. Paul’s Episcopal, participating.
Shue said First Christian considered having a mobile Ash Wednesday event last year, although the discussion had nothing to do with COVID-19, which at the time had not prompted shutdowns across the state and nation.
“Of course, I was glad we had that conversation because it’s now a necessity with the way things are currently with the pandemic,” he said.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, Shue will stand outside of his church on 14th Street wearing a mask and holding cotton swabs for applying ashes, which are usually obtained by burning palm leaves from the previous year’s Palm Sunday celebration.
During the pandemic, he has stood outside the church to invite people to other observances, from the Blessing of the Animals to Communion. Although some members of his congregation have returned to the sanctuary for worship, Shue said COVID-19 has made him and other faith leaders rethink things that were once common practice. For example, his church now serves Communion using individually wrapped containers, rather than passing the elements.
“We don’t know when we’ll make any sort of change back to the way things used to be,” he said. “We’re adjusting now to a new normal.”
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of a six-week season of prayer, fasting and penitence before Easter. The ashes, which are said to have a Jewish origin, are designed to remind people of their mortality and need for repentance from sin.
“It is the beginning of the Lenten season a time of self-reflection, deep spirituality,” Shue said. “The imposition of the ashes becomes something that is deeply spiritual and meaningful for the people who have the ashes imposed on them.”
The Rev. Jim McConnell, pastor of Ayden United Methodist Church, considers the Ash Wednesday gathering one of the most important services of the year, although it is sometimes overlooked.
“It’s just a sort of resetting moment of recognizing ‘from dust we come and to dust we shall return,’” he said.
He recalls being struck by the thought of his own mortality and that of his family a few years ago when rubbing the ashes onto the foreheads of his three young daughters. This year’s remembrance is a painful one for McConnell, who recently lost his mother to COVID-19.
“When you say those words, it kind of confronts you with the reality of death that we are all confronted with this year in a different way,” he said. “For me it is a very personal moment, but I want to invite the congregation into that.”
His church will host its Ash Wednesday service in the sanctuary, with members of the congregation wearing masks and remaining socially distanced. People will not be invited to kneel at the chancel rail to receive ashes but instead will be offered small plastic containers of them as they enter. During the service, church goers will impose their own ashes on themselves and their families.
Although McConnell will keep his distance, he wanted members of his congregation to come together, whether in person or online as they enter the Lenten season. Today is only the second time the sanctuary has been open since before Christmas, when it was closed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“Our leadership at the church really thought theologically around when we were going to start getting back together and thought that Ash Wednesday is a good time for that,” McConnell said. “Ash Wednesday is this invitation into this same sort of experience Jesus had in the desert, needing to walk through something and not rush it.
“For us right now, we’re all wanting to rush to the end of this,” he said. “We want to see the vaccine roll out. We want to see the numbers drop. We want to see people stop dying and yet there’s still so long before that’s a reality.”