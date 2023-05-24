A sign now marks the Harrington Family Cemetery in Greenville, at left. a plot of land forgotten for years that Sylvia Teeuwen hopes to have reclaimed through community work. Teeuwen, whose great-grandmother is interred at the cemetery,last month helped to have the site registered with the Office of State Archaeology.
Mitchell Jones and Martin Teeuwen, above, place the post bearing the Harrington Cemetery’s sign near the grave site of Susan Forbes Harrington Pollard, Sylvia Teeuwen’s great-grandmother. Teeuwen helped to have the site registered with the Office of State Archaeology. The newly installed sign is shown, left.
Contributed photo/Sylvia Teeuwen
Pat Gruner/The Daily Reflector
Pat Gruner // The Daily Reflector
A once-forgotten cemetery wedged between Greenville townhomes now has a sign to remind the world of its name, but efforts to reclaim the brush- and garbage-infested plot of land are muddied by state statutes.
Sylvia Teeuwen made a recent visit to the Harrington Cemetery on Silver Maple Lane in Greenville where it sits in copse of woods at the Copper Beech Townhomes. Teeuwen’s great-grandmother, Susan Forbes Harrington Pollard, is buried at the site, along with at least 38 others, 12 of which are children.
The sign’s post is near Harrington Pollard’s grave site.
Teeuwen and her husband, Martin Teeuwen, were joined by her cousin Mitchell Jones to install signage at the cemetery to let anyone who passes know the land’s significance to family of the deceased interred there.
According to Roger Kammerer, a historian and director of the May Museum in Farmville, the site was historically known as the Flanagan Cemetery and was operated by the W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations for poor and working-class citizens of Pitt County in what was then rural countryside. Plots date back to the early 20th century.
Many of the interred are Harringtons, family on Teeuwen’s mother’s side. Their history remains something of a mystery, as do other names in the cemetery. She said that she spoke with another historian who said the area may have been developed out of the Forbes family’s land, which could have been inherited in part by her great-grandmother.
“There are people who I don’t know their names,” Teeuwen said. “Maybe they might have been cousins or something.
“When the farm went, the cemetery was forgotten. It’s possible. There are any number of (explanations). Nobody’s around to ask.”
The cemetery was registered into the Office of State Archaeology’s records in late April after a report was submitted by Sylvia Teeuwen. Earlier this month, she began working her way through the brush to gather discarded beer bottles and other trash that litters the plot.
“It’s such a big project,” Sylvia said. “It’s going to be caring hands and warm hearts. It’s beyond the scope of me doing it.”
There is some concern about leaving the sign up, she admitted, specifically in regards to vandalism. The message of the sign overshadows that, in her eyes.
“I think you need to designate,” Sylvia said. “You just can’t let it continue to be like this without some attention. ... Those little stones are (marking graves of) children.”
A local funeral director, Esther Hammond of W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations, said that she has plans to reach out to the City of Greenville’s Public Works Department to gather information on how to determine the plot of land’s boundary.
Hammond is also working to contact the state’s Cemetery Commission to determine how best to proceed on the land’s reclamation.
That can be tricky, however, since right now the land does not have an owner. Melissa Timo, a historic cemetery specialist with the Office of State Archaeology, said that the listed owner of the cemetery is “Harrington Grave Yard” at this time.
“This usually means that there was once a large property belonging to the Harringtons,” Timo said. “It was subdivided into sections when it was sold. One of those sections was the cemetery. However, that section wasn’t sold.”
That could be because the site was never listed for sale, or because nobody opted to purchase the land and deal with “the hassle” of a cemetery, Timo said. That lands the cemetery in a position where it is legally classified as abandoned.
“There isn’t an easy way under the N.C. statutes for someone new to assume ownership of an abandoned cemetery,” Timo said, “even the direct descendants or a local (or) state government entity.”