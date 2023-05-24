A once-forgotten cemetery wedged between Greenville townhomes now has a sign to remind the world of its name, but efforts to reclaim the brush- and garbage-infested plot of land are muddied by state statutes.

Sylvia Teeuwen made a recent visit to the Harrington Cemetery on Silver Maple Lane in Greenville where it sits in copse of woods at the Copper Beech Townhomes. Teeuwen’s great-grandmother, Susan Forbes Harrington Pollard, is buried at the site, along with at least 38 others, 12 of which are children.


Contact Pat Gruner at pgruner@reflector.com and 252-329-9566.