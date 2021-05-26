With travel expected to be at a high leading up to Memorial Day health officials are urging caution to avoid the transmission of coronavirus.
On Wednesday, Dr. John Silvernail, director of Pitt County Public Health, said that while individuals who are fully vaccinated are safer than those who are not, a level of risk still exists when travel and social gatherings happen.
"Any time that we have human activity there's a chance for human infections to be exchanged," Silvernail said. "Certainly there's a chance for infections to be exchanged during Memorial Day Weekend celebrations."
Silvernail said that safety precautions like good hygiene, avoiding sick individuals and staying away from crowds continue to be smart. That goes for everybody, as research continues on the vaccine's effect on transmission of the virus.
"If you're fully vaccinated you can pretty much live your life as you normally would," Silvernail said. "There's some risks. We know that the vaccine immunity is not perfect ... I think the jury is still out on if they can still spread it. If they do get it, it is normally a very mild infection.
"For those who are partially vaccinated, they have a good degree of protection, but not as good as when they're fully vaccinated," Silvernail continued. "They should still exercise some caution as far as the size of the crowds that they interact with, avoiding individuals who may be sick and reconsidering large venues."
Silvernail referenced the current rates in Pitt County as they apply to individuals who might decide to participate in social celebrations. There were two active cases for every 1,000 Pitt County residents as of 12 a.m. Wednesday.
"We all want human contact, but I'd still be cautious about moving through a crowd," Silvernail said. "There are two people per thousand in the county that have COVID and, well, if you go to a crowd the first two people you meet might have COVID and the last two people you meet might have COVID. Or you might not meet anyone that has COVID in that crowd. Bear that in mind — there's still enough virus out there for you to get it if you are susceptible, and many of us are susceptible."
As of now, Pitt County is sitting at 36 percent of residents fully vaccinated. Silvernail said that right now demand is very low, with more vaccines available than there are those willing to get it. The county is working to make vaccines more convenient as well as to promote their use among employment groups.
With children age 12 and up now eligible, roughly 1.6 percent of that population have gotten their shot in Pitt County according to the North Carolina Health and Human Services Coronavirus Dashboard.
Silvernail noted that incentivizing the shot can be difficult for the department. He also applauded Ohio's Vax-a-Million contest, which offers a chance at $1 million for every willing individual over 18 who has been vaccinated.
"There are some counties in (North Carolina) that have offered monetary incentives," Silvernail said. "We have not done that at this time. We have to be very careful with those as far as what money we can use and I think if there were going to be any monetary incentives in the county that would have to be approved through the Board of Health and the Commissioners."
The county will be participating in the "Bring Back the Summer" campaign in June, for which the county will be purchasing promotional items to hand out at vaccine sites. The state-sponsored event is scheduled for June 6 through 12 and June 20-26.
Silvernail also said that almost 1,000 Say Yes! COVID Test home testing kits are still available at the Health Building and through community partners.