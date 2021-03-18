Local health officials continued emphasizing the safety of COVID-19 vaccines as several national surveys recently revealed groups of people remain reluctant to take the shot.
Despite this concerning trend, Pitt County Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail and Vidant Health CEO Dr. John Waldrum said the number of fully vaccinated people is increasing and should grow with vaccinations for individuals with high-risk medical conditions beginning on Wednesday.
“Are we gaining on COVID-19? I certainly think so,” Silvernail said.
As of Monday night, Pitt County Health Department has administered 33,079 first dos
es and 28,556 second doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
When the Johnson and Johnson vaccines are added in, nearly 16 percent of the county is fully vaccinated, Silvernail.
State data on the number of Johnson and Johnson shots wasn’t available on Monday.
When the percentage of people who tested positive for the disease, 10 percent, is added, 25.8 percent of the county’s population is immuned to COVID-19, Silvernail said.
However, some estimates put the real number of COVID-19 infections at up to 20 percent, he said. If this is true, the county could be in the 30 percent to 35 percent range of people having immunity.
Vidant is seeing similar trends across eastern North Carolina, Waldrum said.
“These gains are really great but we are not out of the woods yet,” Waldrum said. “We continue to really push vaccines and build capacity to get vaccines in all our communities.”
Vidant Health has administered more than 60,000 doses across eastern North Carolina, he said.
While a growing number of groups of people are now eligible to receive the vaccine, polling conducted by several news organizations last week found individuals who identify as supporters of former President Donald Trump are resistant to getting vaccinated. Some say it’s because of its newness and worry about side effects while others believe the virus threat is overblown and the vaccine is unnecessary.
“There is data that white men, white, rural men are more hesitant to get the vaccine and that is a lot of the community of eastern North Carolina,” Waldrum said. People should trust the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines, he said.
“These vaccines were developed under the Trump administration through project Warp Speed and I think it is an extreme highlight of that administration to have taken the strategies to develop world class, highly effective, highly safe vaccines this quickly,” Waldrum said. “That was done by President Trump and his policies.”
Students eligible
A sizable group of North Carolina college students will be eligible for a vaccine in April, under guidance from the state Department of Health and Human Services, according to the Associated Press.
When North Carolina drafted its initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in October 2020, college students were listed as a priority, just ahead of the general public. When schools reopened in August, the cohort proved it had the ability to rapidly contribute to community spread and fuel outbreaks through off-campus parties, the AP reported.
But in January, North Carolina bumped the group from the priority list amid a backlash from state lawmakers and encouragement from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to give stronger preference to older adults and those working in certain job sectors.
On Tuesday, health officials released a statement saying college students who live on campus or in other congregate settings will be able to receive starting on April 7, regardless of their age, health condition or employment status.
Counting cases
While the number of active cases in Pitt County has dropped to 1.9 per thousand versus 7.6 percent thousand on Feb. 9, and there has been an average of nearly 25 cases per day during the last two week, Silvernail said health officials are waiting to see if a surge of new cases may come out of Wednesday’s Saint Patrick’s Day celebrations.
“Human disease certainly follows human activity, at least incommunicable diseases. Could there be a little surge after celebrations for St. Patrick’s Day? Sure,” Silvernail said.
He is taking hope from this year’s Super Bowl weekend, which didn’t produce a surge locally.
Silvernail and Waldrum also noted that March 12 marked the anniversary of Pitt County’s first case of COVID-19.
“A year ago we got very active to make sure to try and message the right thing to the community and I think Pitt County has done an awesome job with doing that,” Waldrum said. “And the case fatality rate and other numbers demonstrate that those strategies helped the citizens of Pitt County. We need to message the important things.”
The number of Pitt County fatalities linked to COVID-19 is 84, Silvernail said.
“A very sad number, but a better number than what we could have hoped for when this started,” he said.