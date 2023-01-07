When Servire Chorus appears in Greenville for a concert next week, members will do more than lift up their voices in song. They will hoist some boxes as well.

Following Friday’s performance at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the dozen singers will assemble Saturday to volunteer at East Carolina University’s Purple Pantry. As both a professional choral ensemble and service organization, this group has something unique in its repertoire — a mission to sing and serve.


