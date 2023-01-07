When Servire Chorus appears in Greenville for a concert next week, members will do more than lift up their voices in song. They will hoist some boxes as well.
Following Friday’s performance at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, the dozen singers will assemble Saturday to volunteer at East Carolina University’s Purple Pantry. As both a professional choral ensemble and service organization, this group has something unique in its repertoire — a mission to sing and serve.
“To my knowledge, there isn’t another organization quite like it,” said Christopher Short, executive director of Servire Chorus and the nonprofit Chamber Voices for Change.
“Everybody in our roster has bought into this mission of a hands-on service aspect,” he said. “I think it’s an added layer outside of just doing a benefit concert to really have the commitment of getting in there, getting our hands dirty and really doing the work.”
Servire, Latin for “to serve,” was founded by Short and fellow ECU School of Music graduate Andrew Whitlow, who serves as the organization’s artistic director. Neither realized at the time how closely their naming choice would align them with their alma mater, which has “servire” as its motto.
“It was not intentional, but I definitely don’t think it was a mistake,” Short said of the name selection. “It’s definitely a testament to the culture of the university that was instilled in us during our time there.”
The group’s co-founders met at ECU when Short was studying vocal performance and music theory and composition and Whitlow was pursuing his master of music in choral conducting. Whitlow, who completed his undergraduate studies at Furman University, recalls that prior to adopting a name for the chorus, singers he had met at ECU and Furman gathered in Savannah, Georgia, in the summer of 2018 for a recording project.
“There were just several folks that just really impressed me both as people and musicians,” he said. “I just really wanted to see what would happen if we were all in the same room making choral music together.”
About a year later, as Whitlow was completing his graduate studies, he and Short began considering ways to continue the ensemble.
“We both have kind of a passion for service,” said Whitlow, who had previously performed a benefit concert in 2015 for Charleston, South Carolina’s Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where a gunman killed nine people attending a Bible study. The following year, Whitlow and some Furman alumni performed a benefit concert for Syrian refugees.
“Both of those just really kind of stuck with me over the years as amazing experiences where the audience got to kind of tap into the beauty of choral music and relate it to some of the needs that we have in our community and in the world around us,” he said “That’s something we embraced as we started to look at forming Servire.”
The chorus gave its first benefit concert in 2019 for Urban Ministries of Durham and has since performed and served with Georgia-based Park Place Outreach, a home for youth in crisis, and Tranquility House, for survivors of domestic abuse. Outside of concert venues, their work has ranged from painting and maintenance to helping set up for a charity 5K race.
In Greenville, singers will devote their time to ECU’s Purple Pantry, stocking shelves and working to improve the appearance of the location that opened in 2018 to combat food insecurity among students. Donations for the pantry also will be accepted at the concert, which is an added attraction of the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series.
Alex Davis, artistic and technical director for Alexander series, remembers some of the chorus members as students when he arrived at the School of Music to serve as coordinator of audio services four years ago.
“They’re fantastic singers,” he said. “Their mission is so exciting because you think about a group that’s now a professional ensemble has clearly shaped what they’ve done based on the servire concept. I think what they’re doing is really inspiring.”
In addition to Short and Whitlow, chorus members Kerby Baier, Elizabeth Stovall and Sophia Odiorne are all ECU graduates. Baier and Stovall will be part of the ensemble’s Greenville concert, which will feature a varied program from the Renaissance to the modern day. The performance will include works by award-winning composers Caroline Shaw, a Greenville native, and Matthew Lyon Hazzard, an ECU graduate whom Short met a decade ago at summer choral music camp.
“That was in the very beginning of my musical journey,” Short said. “It took place at ECU and it’s a really (come) full circle to be able to perform some of his music on this concert.”
Servire, which was selected as a presenting choir for the North Carolina conference of the American Choral Director’s Association last fall, has scheduled another initiative at The Village Chapel in Pinehurst later this year, where group members again will sing and serve.
“We love the idea that we get to interact with community members in ways bigger than just a financial donation,” Short said. “If we can then tie in those community members into doing hands-on service work along with us, hopefully that will lead to a more lasting effect.”
Servire Chorus will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Tickets are $25 for the general public and $20 for season ticket holders of the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series. Visit artscomm.ecu.edu/alexander-series, call 328-4788 or email artscomm@ecu.edu.