Ayden’s Town Manager will prove he’s a man of many hats on Friday when he takes the stage at the town’s annual Collard Festival.
Matt Livingston will trade his manager’s hat for his singer-songwriter hat at 5:30 p.m. to perform a mix of country, southern rock, blues and folk.
The performance on the West Avenue stage will help start the two-day festival which includes a 10 a.m. Saturday parade and its centerpiece collard-eating contest at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Livingston, who is finishing up his first year with the town, discovered his love for music at an early age. He said he would sing around his house, during play and whenever he felt a song in his heart.
Around the age of 9, a performance at a restaurant inspired him to play guitar.
“There was a man that was playing this big electric guitar. He was playing this kind of music I was naturally drawn to. I love guitars and the sound of guitars. He was playing blues on a B.B. King style guitar,” Livingston said.
“My eyes got as big as saucers as I kept watching him play.”
Livingston knew he’d wanted to play himself and took a guitar class while in middle school.
“They let you borrow a guitar,” Livingston said.
“My teacher said I was good. My dad decided one Christmas to buy me a guitar if I made good grades. I really decided I would make good grades so he would buy me a guitar.”
After that, there was no turning back. He took his playing to new heights and became a songwriter.
Influenced by finger picking style musicians like James Taylor, Livingston loves music that was played when he was younger. Their influence lives on today with his music.
“We grew up in a time where you could drink from the water fountains, ride your bikes without a helmet, go down to the fishing ponds, and I think my music reflects that time,” Livingston said.
“It resonated with the country then and saturated it more than it does now. Now it’s like information here, a little song comes up and it’s just what’s the next one. To me music needs to have more meaning in society than it does. Now it’s just information overload we are dealing with.”
Through his songwriting, Livingston strives to relate a message and wants his music to resonate.
“I enjoy playing a lot. I enjoy writing songs. I get a little nervous still when I play. I just enjoy sharing my music with people. I hope, and I’ve seen when I have done this before, the people really have a good time and they got something out of my music,” Livingston said.
“That really is rewarding to me. I feel like in my songs there is a message. A lot of music really doesn’t have much of a message to it. I like to think my lyrics are poetry and bring something to someones life. It has meaning.”
His song “Little Things” does just this and was written for his son.
“I wrote it while thinking back on my son and wanting him to not make the same mistakes. Part of it says ‘Don’t make the same mistakes your old man has done. It’s those little things that matter most,” Livingston said.
“If you are focused on the big picture all the time and you forget about taking care of the little things, they add up.”
Livingston’s repertoire consists of more than just sentimental songs, but also light beat funnier songs.
His song “Tequila and Redheads” is a reflection of that.
Livingston was inspired to write the song after speaking with two friends, with one suggesting he write a song about redheads and the other Tequila.
On Friday, Livingston will perform a mix of his personal songs as well as covers. He hopes his music is enjoyed by many.
“My music is what it is. I don’t try to make it appeal to the masses. I just do what I got to do. But at the same time I hope that it does because I want the lyrics to matter. It goes back to the lyrics. The lyrics and music need to go together and form something meaningful and enjoyable to people,” Livingston said.
“When I go and play and people are out there they will sing the chorus and dance a little, I know they are having a great time. That is something that really does a lot to you. It’s not that you are wanting to be the center of attention, but you make the night a little bit better for someone.”