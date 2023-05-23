A Jacksonville woman has created a gofundme.com page to raise money to purchase billboards she hopes lead to the location of her sister, an Edenton artist who has been missing for nearly a month.

Jody Anderson Joyner, of Jacksonville, created the gofundme page titled “Billboards for Shannon Anderson” to raise money to pay for two billboards to be posted off two of the Albemarle area’s busiest highways. One billboard will be posted off U.S. Highway 17 North between Hertford and Elizabeth City, and the second is planned for N.C. Highway 168 as motorists prepare to enter Virginia.