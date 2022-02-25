A sitting Pitt County commissioner said he would not seek re-election and instead support a political newcomer’s campaign as filing for elected office resumed on Thursday.
Alex Albright, a Democrat who represents District 4, is finishing his fourth year on the Pitt County Board of Commissioners. He said he wants to devote more time to his business and activities in Fountain, where he lives.
“I’ve got plenty to do out here,” Albright said. “I enjoyed my time with it but I think someone younger will have more energy.”
Albright is the owner of R.A. Fountain General Store, which is a live music venue, e-sales site, publishing company and arts promoter.
The publishing company has a new book coming out in May, and Albright has several promotional events set up across the state, he said.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Albright will be introducing Faye Bordeaux, who is a candidate for the District 4 seat, which was redrawn to encompass Farmville, Fountain and Ayden, at a campaign event at the store, 754 E. Wilson St., Fountain.
“I hope very much she’ll win the seat. She has a lot more energy than me,” Albright said. “She grew up in this community, has a personal history in Pitt County and I think she’ll do a wonderful job.”
Bordeaux is among candidates who filed for office in December, before the state Supreme Court halted the filing process and delayed a March primary until May 17. The court issued the orders so it could to hear challenges that state legislative and congressional districts too heavily favored Republicans.
A three-judge trial court, which included two Republicans, on Wednesday ruled legislative maps redrawn by the General Assembly last week met fairness standards set by the court. However, three court-appointed special masters, which also included two Republicans, redrew the congressional districts at the trial court’s direction.
The state Supreme Court late Wednesday denied multiple Republican challenges of the new map, the Associated Press reported, allowing filing to resume. The filing period ends March 4.
No one had filed by the end of the day Thursday to challenge Bordeaux. Incumbent Commissioners Ann Huggins and Mary Perkins Williams also filed in December to retain their seats. Commissioner Chris Nunnally filed on Thursday for re-election. They all are Democrats.
Filing on Thursday did produce a contested race for Pitt County Sheriff, with Republican Gary Weaver filing to challenge incumbent Democrat Paula Dance, who filed for re-election in December. Weaver, the Pitt County GOP chairman and a retired State Highway Patrol sergeant, was defeated by Dance in 2018.
Also on Thursday, Democrat Joe Swartz from Swansboro filed to run in the newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District now held by Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy of Greenville. Swartz is an account executive with a software company, a former U.S. Army artillery officer and a law school graduate, according to his campaign site and LinkedIn page.
Murphy had not filed for re-election yet, but if he does he will face a challenge from Republican Brian Michael Friend of Wilmington, who filed in December. No one had filed for the 1st Congressional District currently held by U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield. Butterfield announced in December he would retire. Pitt County is split between the two districts, although the new map placed a larger portion in the 1st District.
The May 17 ballot also will include elections for U.S. Senate, state judicial seats, state House and Senate seats, county clerk of court, and district attorney. No local candidates filed for those offices on Thursday.
The ballot also will include the nonpartisan election for the Greenville City Council. Three candidates who had earlier announced their intentions to run officially filed on Thursday.
Elizabeth Lyles filed for the mayoral seat currently held by P.J. Connelly, Marion Blackburn filed for the District 3 seat held by Will Bell, and Les Robinson filed for the District 5 seat held by William Litchfield. William C. Shiver also filed on Thursday for the District 1 seat held by Monica Daniels.
No other candidates had filed in the council race as of Thursday.