The death toll from COVID-19 grew to 58 in Pitt County on Sunday as the state reported six more people had died from the virus.
The new deaths occurred between Nov. 25 through Dec. 2, according to limited data posted by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on its COVID-19 dashboard. One person each died on Nov. 25, 26, 27 and Dec. 2 and two people died on Dec. 6.
Three more deaths were reported by the state on Saturday, one was reported on Friday and four were reported on Dec. 27 — a dozen deaths confirmed in nine days.
At least 13 people died in November, according to state data. Eleven died in October.
The state in November began withholding data about the age, gender and race of people who died, obscuring the public's ability to see the full toll of the virus.
The news comes after the county on Thursday recorded its single-day high for new virus cases. The total of 190 new cases in a single day surpassed the last single-day high of 163 on Aug. 27, part of a surge related to the return of East Carolina University students.
The county recorded 136 cases on Friday and 72 cases on Saturday and cases on Sunday climbed to 186. A total of 8,641 cases have now been recorded in the county since March.
Pitt County Schools on Friday also reported its highest number yet of school affected cases. The system had 24 cases between Nov. 26 and Dec. 3. That's six more than the previous high of 18, reported last week.
North Carolina another record high for cases in a single day on Sunday with the total rising to 6,438, surpassing the 6,018 new cases on Saturday.
Hospitalizations remained at all-time highs with 2,191 COVID cases in the hospital on Friday, the latest date for which data was available. Vidant Health facilities also were at an all-time high with 158 people hospitalized at its facilities with COVID, up from 147 on Thursday.
Previous Story
The death toll from COVID-19 grew to 52 in Pitt County on Saturday, two days after the county had its single-day high for new cases. The statewide single-day case total also broke the 6,000 mark on Saturday.
The new deaths locally occurred Nov. 11, Nov. 14 and Nov. 17, according to data released Saturday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Another death occurred Nov. 9, according to data released on Friday, raising the total from 48 to 49.
The state in November began withholding data about the age, gender and race of people who died, obscuring the public's ability to see the toll of the virus.
The state on Nov. 27 reported four new deaths of county residents, three that occurred on Nov. 18, 19 and 20 and one on Sept. 20. That raised the total from 44 to 48. In all, eight deaths have been reported over an eight-day period.
The news comes two days after the county recorded 190 new virus cases in a single day. Thursday's total surpassed the last single-day high of 163 on Aug. 27, part of a surge related to the return of East Carolina University students.
The county recorded 136 cases on Friday and 72 cases today. A total of 8,455 cases have now been recorded in the county.
Pitt County School on Friday also reported its highest number yet of school affected cases. The system had 24 cases between Nov. 26 and Dec. 3. That's six more than the previous high of 18, reported last week.
North Carolina recorded 6,018 new cases on Saturday, the highest number yet in a single day. The state reported 5,637 cases on Thursday and 5,303 cases on Friday.
The persistent increase in cases prompted a statement Saturday from Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's secretary of health and human services.
"In less than a week, we went from exceeding 5,000 new cases reported in one day to exceeding 6,000. This is very worrisome. We are seeing our highest rates of tests that come back positive despite the fact we are doing a lot of testing. This indicates we have even more viral spread across our state right now.
"We have record numbers of hospitalizations and people in the ICU. I am asking each North Carolinian to take personal responsibility for their actions and slowing the spread of this virus. Always wear a mask when with people you don’t live with, keep your distance from other people and wash your hands often. We are looking at what further actions we can take as a state to protect North Carolinians and save lives."
At least 388,552 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,516 have died, up from 5,467 on Friday, according to state health officials.
At least 2,171 people in North Carolina were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday, another all-time high and the fifth time the state reported more than 2,000 coronavirus patients during the pandemic.
About 10.7 percent of tests were reported positive as of Thursday, the latest day for which data are available. That’s above the 5 percent target set by health officials. In Pitt County, the figure was at 8.8 percent.
Vidant Health on Saturday reported the highest number yet of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in its system. A total 147 were at Vidant hospitals as of Friday.
Prison response examined
A Raleigh judge agreed on Friday to name a third-party expert to scrutinize the COVID-19 response within North Carolina’s prison system, which along with the rest of the state is experiencing a surge in cases and hospitalizations.
Ruling again in ongoing litigation about health and safety within prisons during the pandemic, Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier said he’s worried about the pressure the coronavirus is now placing upon correctional institutions, the Associated Press reported.
A key task of the special master he picked — Thomas Maher of Duke University — will be to review a home-confinement program, which could mean more inmates at higher risk for COVID-19 complications will serve their terms in safer settings.
Rozier’s upcoming written order also will direct the Department of Public Safety to have all correctional workers who come in contact with prisoners be tested every two weeks.
The prison system temporarily closed three units over the past two weeks to handle staffing challenges, brought on in part by the upward swing in positive cases and the medical care prisoners need. Meanwhile, 370 correctional staff who tested positive for COVID-19 were out of work Friday, the department said, up 50 from last week.
“There is a concern that there is a reduced ability within DPS to address some of the growing needs that are obvious,” Rozier said at the close of a two-hour virtual hearing. “These are just the facts: There is a strain on staff, and choices have been made.”
The ruling from the bench came as health officials reported another 5,300 confirmed positive cases statewide Friday, bringing the pandemic total to over 382,500. Virus-related hospitalizations reached another record high of more than 2,150 patients.
There were 667 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday among the state’s prison population of just over 30,000 inmates, with double-digit case totals at a dozen institutions, according to Department of Public Safety data. Twenty-five prisoners have died to date from COVID-19-related illnesses. The number of prisoners in local hospitals has doubled since last week to nearly 20.
So far the prison system has allowed nearly 750 at-risk, nonviolent offenders to serve their time outside of prison through a state law giving the department latitude in where they are confined. Rozier told prison officials in June to reopen the process for early release and identify new factors for inmates to reach their sentence release dates sooner.
But the plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit in the ongoing case said again on Friday that the Extended Limits of Confinement program has been slow and stingy in releasing offenders, and that a special master was needed to enforce his directives.
Nearly 14,000 prisoners have at least one risk factor for COVID-19 as determined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and there are over 1,000 prisoners 65 or older, according to a court filing by the plaintiffs. Meanwhile, about 1,000 people are waiting in county jails to be moved into state prisons.
The state has “taken a a bad situation and made it worse,” Leah Kang, an attorney for the North Carolina chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, told Rozier. “Without meaningful reduction of the state prison population, more people will suffer, more people will fall gravely ill, and more people will die.”
Maher, who previously served as head of the state’s indigent defense office, will among other tasks make recommendations to accelerate the process of reviewing cases and to ensure age and risk factors are priority considerations, Rozier said. Maher also will monitor other areas of Rozier’s previous court order, such as routine sample prisoner testing, mask distribution and prisoner transfers.
State attorney Orlando Rodriguez, representing the department, told Rozier that the state prison system was used to retooling resources in tough working conditions and was doing so now effectively on its own. He said that positivity and mortality rates among prisoners were below those overall statewide.
Rodriguez also disputed the plaintiffs’ assertion that congested prisons were leading to increased cases of COVID-19. Data shows the number of offenders behind bars has declined at least 13% since the pandemic began. Prison officials also have used “sentence credits” more liberally for those nearing their minimum sentence release dates.
“The prison system has had the most room in decades,” Rodriguez said.