Employees at the Greenville VA clinic were tested for COVID-19 on Monday after six workers tested positive for the virus.
The six were part of the administrative staff and shared an office space. They were not part of a care team and did not have direct patient engagement, said Yves-Marie Applewhite, Durham VA Healthcare System chief public officer.
Testing tents are available at the facility for veterans who have COVID symptoms. No patients have been tested as a result of the employee COVID cases, Applewhite said.
“We did do a mass testing at our Greenville VA facility,” Applewhite said. “We tested all employees upon entry (Monday) morning and that was really out of pure precaution because we did have a small cohort of employees who tested positive.”
North Carolina’s case count rose to 87,528 on Monday, up 1,827 from 85,701 on Sunday. Seven more people died raising the states death toll to 1,510.
An announcement is expected this week from Gov. Roy Cooper on re-opening plans for state schools. Cooper asked districts to prepare three re-opening plans that include options for in-person and fully remote learning.
In Pitt County there were 894 confirmed cases of COVID-19 up 18 from Thursday. The county’s death rate remained at nine.
Monday was the first day of free COVID-19 community testing, provided by the Pitt County Health Department, according to a news release from Pitt County spokesman Mike Emory.
Free COVID-19 community testing took place at J.H. Rose High School and Farmville Community Center, the release satated. At J.H. Rose, 280 tests were administered. An additional 160 tests were done in Farmville.
Testing today will be available at J.H. Rose and Bethel Elementary School from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and at the Health Department from 3-6 p.m.