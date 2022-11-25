Pink

Carrie Lewis, right, owner of Pink a Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store, and her daughter and store manager, Taylor Keen, fold sweaters and organize racks in preparation of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday sales later this week.

 Ginger Livingston/The Daily reflector

Online retail allows shopping in your PJs, but locally-owned businesses bring instant gratification when shopping for holiday gifts, advocates said.

Locally owned small businesses are ready for what they hope will be a big holiday shopping season beginning with this week’s “Small Business Saturday,” a promotion that offers sales and specials and a reminder that helping local businesses helps the local community.


