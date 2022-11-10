AYDEN — The cast and crew of Smiles and Frowns Playhouse this week will perform their interpretation of three classic Shakespeare plays with their new original production “16th Annual Jefferson County Children’s Shakespeare Festival.”

A troupe of 39 actors, ages 6 to 17, will perform at the Ayden Arts and Recreation Center’s Doug Mitchell Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday.


