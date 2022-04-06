AYDEN — Smiles and Frowns Playhouse is hoping to draw a crowd to the theater this weekend for a no-name play that brought kids and teens out of the woodwork to audition.
Although the nonprofit community youth theater program has been around for more than 35 years, more than a third of actors trying out for “The Princess Who Had No Name,” which opens Friday in Ayden, were newcomers.
It’s a trend that Artistic Director Susan McCrea has observed since Smiles and Frowns resumed its performance schedule last fall following an extended intermission due to COVID-19. Absence, as many playwrights have noted, makes the heart grow fonder.
“It was true again this show,” McCrea said. “There were a lot more people that haven’t been involved in our productions in the past. We’ve also had some people come back that haven’t been around for a while.”
Three dozen actors, ages 7 to 18, will take the stage of Ayden Arts and Recreation Center’s Doug Mitchell Auditorium on Friday and Saturday to bring this fractured fairy tale to life. Written by Brian D. Taylor, “The Princess Who Had No Name” brings an unrelated cast of classic storybook characters — including Hansel and Gretel, Rumpelstiltskin, Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Cinderella and Rapunzel — together for a new chapter.
The story centers on a princess who awakes in a forest without the slightest idea who she is and where she belongs. Her confusion and her prince’s pursuit have a trickle-down effect that could threaten several other happy endings.
“We had not done a true fairy tale show in a while,” said McCrea, who directed the playhouse production of the adapted fairy tale “The Real Princess and the Pea” in 2019. “It’s a fun romp through all of our favorite fairy tales with just a twist of what would happen if they all actually met each other.”
Natalie Dunnigan stars as the no-name princess, who is actually Sleeping Beauty. The Hope Middle School eighth-grader is a Smiles and Frowns veteran, having been cast in 10 shows with the playhouse, which traditionally hosts performances each fall and spring.
“Because of COVID, it’s six (years) for me because I had to skip a year,” said Natalie, who was most recently featured in Smiles and Frowns’ 2021 production of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
Fellow Hope eighth-grader Griffith Brimhall was also cast in the fall production, which went through two COVID-related cancellations before finally making it to the stage.
Safety concerns for the current performance are different from what they were when COVID was more prevalent. McCrea has devoted resources to providing training for cast members who use four swords and a dagger on stage. To prevent accidents, the theater group hired an East Carolina University theater graduate to choreograph sword fights.
“We have to learn how to handle the swords, the positionings, how to fall properly, where to hit as to not accidentally hurt somebody,” said Griffith, whose role as Prince Reveille requires sword fighting. “For safety reasons, we can’t just start whacking each other.”
As they did last fall, Smiles and Frowns actors are wearing face coverings during rehearsals with plans to perform the show without masks. Face coverings will be optional for audience members who were required to be masked and distanced in November.
Although many schools have made masks optional, McCrea said students and their families have not complained about the requirement.
“When we first went into auditions, Omicron was still a big deal,” she said. “These kids come from all over, and we wanted to as much as possible limit the exposure to each other.”
Hannah Groesser, who portrays the Forest Witch in “The Princess Who Had No Name,” travels each week to Ayden, Chocowinity and Washington, N.C., to rehearse for three different shows. A home-schooled senior, she is also preparing for roles in “The Princess Bride” and “Aladdin.”
“I had two (shows) canceled last year,” Hannah said. “I have to make up for lost time.”
When she starred as Willie Wonka in Smiles and Frowns’ production of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” it was her third attempt at performing that show, although it was her first audition for Smiles and Frowns.
McCrea believes that workshops that Smiles and Frowns conducted during the pandemic helped introduce the group to some new participants who later returned hoping to find their place on stage.
“That’s our goal,” she said. “We want to allow the opportunity for as many children as we possibly can to be involved.”