While Pitt County’s state legislative elections were not close contests, the race for state Senate District 5 appeared to be a landslide.
Kandie Smith was leading Senate 5 Democratic primary with 12,443 votes over Lenton Brown’s 1,909 votes with 52 of 61 precincts reporting Tuesday night. The district includes Pitt and Edgecombe Counties.
Smith is a former Greenville City Council member and most recently represented N.C. House District 8, which covers northern Pitt County. The Charleston Southern graduate was finishing her second term in the House when she announced her decision to run for the Senate seat.
“(It is) humbling because I continue to receive the support of the public and I am grateful for that,” Smith said. “They don’t have to. It also speaks volumes to how they feel about my work, and I am going to continue to work, continue to fight and continue to advocate for all of Pitt County, all of Edgecombe and all of eastern North Carolina. I am excited and ecstatic at the same time.”
Senate District 5 was redrawn by the legislature in 2021 to cover Pitt and Edgecombe counties. Its incumbent, six-term Democrat Don Davis, appeared to have won his primary bid for the 1st District U.S. Congress seat over Erica Smith and two other hopefuls.
Smith will challenge Republican candidate Karen Kozel in November.
House 8
It was Gloristine Brown who took the Democratic Party’s faith in state House District 8, winning with 2,986 votes over Sharon McDonald Evans, who received 2,081 in complete but unofficial totals. The Bethel mayor will vie to fill Smith’s role
“I guess it hasn’t set in yet,” Brown said. “It feels good. I’m very humbled and thankful that God has blessed me to see this to happen and I thank everybody who played a part in helping to make this happen. It was a team effort.
“The most important part of making this happen was District 8, and I want to thank my voters for giving me the opportunity to support them.”
Early voting numbers were close, with Brown having a lead of just under 15 points early on.
Financing was a point of contention in the race, with McDonald Evans questioning a $25,000 donation received from United Providers of Health to Brown’s campaign. The maximum amount allowed from an individual is $5,600 and it is unlawful for any corporation to directly or indirectly fund a candidate.
Brown’s campaign and United Providers of Health CEO Jerome Brown, no relation, both told The Daily Reflector that the donation was made in error by the corporation and quickly reimbursed once it was noticed by the mayor’s camp.
The new District 8 includes portions of Farmville, Fountain, Falkland to the west, Bethel to the north and Pactolus in the east. It includes a portion of northern Greenville as well.
Brown now faces Greenville Republican Charles Drock Vincent for the seat.
House 9
Dr. Tim Reeder has a chance at the District 9 seat in the N.C. House after he took the Republican primary against Tony Moore by a margin of 3,294 votes to 2,395 in complete but unofficial totals.
Reeder, an emergency doctor with East Carolina University, is native to Ohio and completed his undergraduate and medical schooling at Ohio State University. The 52-year-old previously chaired the N.C. Medical Society.
“It’s just the first step,” Reeder said. “We still got a big election in November.”
“I appreciate all the support. We’ve put a lot of hard work in and I’m really looking forward to representing the citizens of Pitt County to the state of North Carolina. We’re in for a tough election in November and so I just thank all the supporters who were willing to have put their trust in me.”
Reeder, who butted heads with his opponent in the primary election over questions of experience, funding and party-switching, will face incumbent Brian Farkas for the seat.
The freshman representative’s district was redrawn last year to include southern Pitt County’s Ayden, Grifton, Grimesland, Simpson Winterville and parts of Greenville. The new district wagers to be hotly contested with a greater concentration of Republican voters than 2020.
County District 1
For the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, incumbent Ann Floyd Huggins took the Democratic Primary for the District 1 seat after gaining 1,441 votes over challenger Mildred Sneed’s 672 in complete by unofficial totals.
This would be Floyd Huggins’ second four-year term on the board. She was first appointed to the board in 1999 to fill an unexpired term and in 2017 was appointed to the board following Commissioner David Hammond’s retirement.
No Republican registered to run for the seat.
Pitt County’s District 1 mostly encompasses west Greenville between Evans Street and Dickinson Avenue and extends from East Fourth Street to Davenport Farm Road.
Floyd Huggins could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.