SNOW HILL — Snow Hill’s part-time manager stepped down last week amid ongoing discussion of hiring someone for the job full time, the mayor said.
John Bauer left the job on March 16 and will be replaced on an interim basis by Public Works Director Todd Whaley, Mayor Dennis Liles said.
Whaley said his appointment as interim manager will be made official at the Snow Hill Board of Commissioners meeting on April 12. There was no announcement from the town about the change.
The Standard Laconic learned of the change after trying to reach Bauer on another topic on Tuesday. Whaley confirmed at that time Bauer had left the position.
Bauer worked part-time for the town, and the board in the past has discussed the need for a full-time town manager, Liles said when reached Wednesday.
“We wanted more of a presence in town,” said Liles, adding Bauer was not able to work for the town full time due to his retirement requirements and another job — he is part-time manager in Pink Hill where he lives.
Rather than wait, Bauer decided to step down from his position, Liles said.
“He had another job. He knew we were going to bring Todd in. It worked out that way,” Liles said, adding there was no animosity between the town and Bauer.
Whaley, a 28-year resident, has been employed with the town for six years, three as public works director.
“It will be a learning experience, but I have the best interest for the town in my heart. It’s going to take me some time to learn the ropes as new town manager. Moving forward I will always have an open-door policy,” Whaley said.
“I think everybody can have comfort with having a local guy they can depend on and call on. With a small town like Snow Hill it works better to have that rapport when you are a part of the community”
As interim town manager, Whaley wants to continue to help the town grow while maintaining a small-town feeling.
“I always want to see the town grow and progress. I want to continue seeking out economic grants for water and sewer infrastructure and find money through grants to keep the town moving in a friendly environment,” Whaley said.
“My main goal is to help develop the town in a positive manner.”