SNOW HILL — The town board voted against allowing the local American Legion post to rent one of the town’s office spaces at a discounted rate at the Aug. 9 meeting.

Town manager Todd Whaley said he met with the organization in May to discuss rental options. He explained that Greene Lamp Inc., a social-services nonprofit, is currently renting space in the same building for $800 monthly at 94 cents per square foot. The American Legion requested a 792-square-foot meeting room which would cost $745 per month at the same rate.

