SNOW HILL — The town board voted against allowing the local American Legion post to rent one of the town’s office spaces at a discounted rate at the Aug. 9 meeting.
Town manager Todd Whaley said he met with the organization in May to discuss rental options. He explained that Greene Lamp Inc., a social-services nonprofit, is currently renting space in the same building for $800 monthly at 94 cents per square foot. The American Legion requested a 792-square-foot meeting room which would cost $745 per month at the same rate.
Whaley suggested a rate of 85 cents per square foot, dropping the rate to $673 per month. Jasper Jones, a member of The American Legion, told the board that the organization could not event afford that rate.
“We pay the community center $600 per year, and that comes from donations from our members. To even speculate that amount of money per month is absolutely ridiculous.
“We do not have a budget. Greene Lamp is funded by other entities. Based on all the discussions we have had, it’s like a slap in the face to your veterans.”
Commissioner Rosa Wilkes moved to allow the organization to rent the space on a $50 month-to-month lease and a $600 security deposit. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Faye Daniels but failed 3-2 with Dianne Andrews, Faye Daniels and Lorrine Washington opposed.