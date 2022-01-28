...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT
TONIGHT TO 2 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 1 to 2
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph across the Northern
Outer Banks.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina, mainly north of
Highway 264.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 2 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for North Carolina can be found online
at DriveNC.gov.
&&
The threat of snow has prompted two Pitt County agencies to close Saturday and a COVID testing clinic will delay opening its operations.
The National Weather Service forecasts between 1-2 inches of snowfall is expected along and north of U.S. 264. Less accumulation is expected south of the highway. Rainfall is expected before midnight.
The COVID-19 testing site at Greenville Mall, 714 S.E. Greenville Blvd. across from Wells Fargo, will open at noon Saturday, according to a news release. However, it may not open or may close early depending on the weather conditions.
The site, which is normally open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, only accommodates individuals who have an appointment. Appointments can be made online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting. Individuals, who do not have access to the internet, or who are registering for a minor, can call 877-562-4850.
The site is operated by OptumServe in conjunction with the Pitt County Health Department.
Pitt Area Transit System has canceled its services for Saturday and the Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, also will be closed Saturday.