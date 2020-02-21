Snowfall prompted a flurry of cancellations and closings on Thursday as well as warnings advising motorists to be prepared for hazardous driving conditions today.
A wintry mix of snow and sleet began falling in the late afternoon after a period of rain. Temperatures above freezing on Thursday prevented accumulation on most roads and walkways early, but up to 8 inches of snow was predicted to fall in some places overnight.
Slush began to accumulate on roads after dark and a couple of inches of snow had gathered on parked cars, lawns, decks and porch furniture by 9 p.m.
The forecast prompted multiple closures for today, including Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College. Classes at East Carolina University were delayed until 11 a.m., and the City of Greenville and Greenville Utilities won’t open their offices until 10 a.m., affecting services including GREAT bus transports.
The National Weather Service issued a warning that said total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts of up to 8 inches, were possible.
“Travel could be very difficult,” the advisory said. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.”
Officials warned that elevated surfaces, such as bridges and overpasses, could develop slick spots and urged motorists to use caution: stay alert, avoid cellphone use, allow for additional travel time, reduce speed, increase following distance and be patient.
The latest road conditions can be checked at www.ncdot.gov/traffictravel.
State and local crews worked Thursday to treat roadways after rain subsided and were prepared to clear any accumulated precipitation. Crews will initially focus on the elevated surfaces, according to the Department of Transportation.
Sunshine and temperatures reaching the upper 30s today are expected to assist with any clearing efforts, the department reported.
Concern raised by the weather also prompted early cancellations Thursday. Schools let out two hours early and PCC and ECU canceled afternoon classes.
Pitt County early voting saw minimal effects on Thursday. Sites may close this morning if the owners of the host facilities close. County offices remained open Thursday and had not announced delays for today Thursday night.
The weather forced the cancellation of some planned activities on Thursday, including event set by Democracy NC, the “What’s on the Ballot?” training.
It did not impact Building Hope Community Life Center’s annual fundraising banquet, which this year featured Caylin Moore, author of “A Dream Too Big.”
Nor did it prevent an appearance by intrepid travel writer Rick Steves or stop 750 people who came out to see him give the Voyages of Discovery Series lecture at ECU.