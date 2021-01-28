Friday morning commuters should keep an eye out for icy roadways created by snow melt freezing overnight, forecasters said.
Eastern North Carolina’s snowfall ranged from a low of 2 inches, recorded on the campus of East Carolina University, to 5 inches in Hamilton, located in western Martin County, said meteorologist Michael Lee with the National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City. Four inches of snowfall was reported in Williamston, 3.2 inches in Falkland and 3.5 inches in Hassell.
“Up towards Martin County, and a place like Hamilton and Williamston, saw the snow first and so they had a little more exposure to the snowfall,” Lee said. “As it spread southward to the Greenville area, there was less exposure to snowfall.”
Heavier pockets of snow, called banding, were also scattered throughout the area.
“It can happen in any kind of snowfall. People sometimes get lucky,” Lee said.
Pitt County Schools went virtual Thursday, although photographs and videos of children and their parents opting for sledding and making snowmen were scattered across social media.
“This is what is called a heavy, wet snow; great for making snowmen and snowballs because it can be compounded easily,” Lee said.
Pitt Community College, Greenville Utilities Commission, Sheppard Memorial Library and other organizations had delayed openings.
Thursday’s sunshine dried most roadways, Lee said, but drivers need to be cautious because any water left standing was expected to free because overnight temperatures were expected to drop to the low 20s.