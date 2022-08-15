Pirate football fans may find themselves window shopping along Dickinson Avenue or Fifth Street this fall with their favorite adult beverage in hand.
The Greenville City Council is scheduled to consider the creation of two social districts that will allow people to walk along designated areas with alcoholic beverages in hand, moving in and out of participating businesses.
Staff will present a first reading of the revised ordinance creating the social districts at its 6 p.m. meeting today. A second reading will be held Thursday at 6 p.m.
The council has the option to adopt or reject the ordinance at that time. If adopted, the new rule goes into effect 45 days after the adoption.
The Uptown Social District will be bordered by Evans Street on the west, Reade Street on the east, Fourth Street on the north and Reade Circle to the south.
The Dickinson Avenue Social District will extend from the intersection of Reade Circle and Dickinson Avenue and encompass property along West Eighth, Clark and Pitt streets.
Staff is proposing that the social districts operate from 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Participating businesses may only sell and serve open containers of alcoholic beverages and allow customers to exit their property during the designated days and hours of operations.
The open containers must have a clearly displayed logo or some other mark that is unique to the social district, according to city council agenda materials.
The containers can’t be glass and can’t hold more than 16 fluid ounces. The business must display the state “Drink Responsibly — Be 21.”
Drinking can occur on all sidewalks and crosswalks within the social district boundary unless specifically excluded by city code.
Drinking can’t occur in the streets or public parking lots, according to agenda materials.
Non-permitted businesses may allow people with alcoholic beverages in their business.
Signs will be posted along the social district’s boundaries. Along with posting the days and hours of operation, and law enforcement contact numbers, the signs will say drinks must be consumed or disposed of when leaving the district.
People who break the rules can be subject to criminal and/or civil penalties ranging from $100 to $500, based on the number of offenses within a 365-day period.
Condemnation
The council on Monday is set to consider a resolution authorizing the condemnation of six parcels for multiple BUILD grant projects.
The city was awarded a $15 million Federal Highway Administration grant to build a greenway, make sidewalk improvements and upgrade streetscapes in an effort to make it easier for bicyclists, pedestrians and vehicle drivers to travel between the city’s urban core and medical district.
The city has to acquire right-of-ways and/or easements on 100 parcels related to the work.
Working through a company called TELICS, the city has not been able to obtain six par+cels for reasons ranging from the property has multiple heir owners to the owner doesn’t want to settle.
The city wants to condemn the property so the work can move forward. Five parcels are located on West Fifth Street and one is located on East Second Street.
Property offers range between $750 to $32,850.
Wildwood Park projects
Members also will consider awarding Hudson Brothers Construction Company a $1.14 million contract to build a welcome center with restrooms and storage at Wildwood Park. The 2,000-square-foot facility will be located between the two existing pavilions at the park.
A $417,938 contract with Cunningham Recreation get a vote to build a playground area next to the welcome center.
The welcome center will provide shaded seating for parents while their children play.
Animal shelter
Council will consider contracting with Pitt County government to provide the exclusive shelter for animals in care of Greenville Police Department Animal Protective Services for $4,000 a month.
This item is included in the consent agenda, a group of actions that are approved or rejected with one vote.