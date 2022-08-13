Pirate football fans may find themselves window shopping along Dickinson Avenue or Fifth Street this fall with their favorite adult beverage in hand.

The Greenville City Council next week is scheduled to consider the creation of two social districts that will allow people to walk along designated areas with alcoholic beverages in hand, moving in and out of participating businesses.


